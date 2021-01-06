KCCA must score at least three unanswered goals against AS Kigali on Wednesday at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende to advance in the Caf Confederation Cup.
The Ugandan flag bearers lost the reverse fixture 2-0 without kicking a ball after failing to raise the minimum number of players due to the Covid19 pandemic that hit their camp.
Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa and Ali Mwerusi among others were some of the absentees on the day but all return for the return leg.
Mike Mutebi, also among the recoveries is confident his side will overcome the Rwanda side that eliminated Botswana’s Orapa United in the reverse fixture.
“We have everyone available and I think we simply have to play our way in order to win the game and advance to the next level,” Mutebi said ahead of the game.
“Our opponents were advantaged, getting three points minus playing and therefore it’s a task for us to overturn the deficit and by working hard I know we shall win and advance.
“But on a general note, we’re not going to change, we’re going to play the way we have been playing because surely that’s what is to bail us out, we really don’t want to look that desperate.”
Nevertheless, KCCA’s previous continental results at home point at a tough afternoon and they must do extra to get past AS Kigali.
Since 2005, the Kasasiro have played 24 home games in Caf Confederation and Caf Champions League winning 15, losing four and drawing the rest.
However, only on one occasion have they won with a three-goal margin needed on Wednesday; that was against Tanzania’s Mtibwa Sugars in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2018.
Mike Mutebi’s charges have also failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 of the 25 home encounters and any goal they concede against AS Kigali mean they must score more.
They come into the game on the back of two successive league defeats to SC Villa and KCCA and have kept only two clean sheets in five league games – all at home to Onduparaka and Mbarara City.
But they are in confident mood going forward scoring in each of the past five league games; their front men Brian Aheebwa and Sam Ssenyonjo in top form at the moment.
KCCA Caf games at HOME since 2005
27.10.19 KCCA 0-0 AC Paradou CAF CC
27.09.19 KCCA 1-1 Petro Atletico CAF CL
20.01.19 KCCA 2-0 AS Otoho D’Oyo CAF CC
15.12.18 KCCA 3-0 Mtibwa CAF CC
18.08.18 KCCA 1-0 Township Rollers CAF CL
28.07.18 KCCA 0-1 Esperance CAF CL
15.05.18 KCCA 2-0 Al Ahly CAF CL
17.03.18 KCCA 1-0 St. George CAF CL
21.02.18 KCCA 1-0 CNaPs Sports CAF CL
27.07.17 KCCA 3-1 FUS Rabat CAF CC
03.06.17 KCCA 2-1 Rivers United CAF CC
23.05.17 KCCA 2-1 Club Africain CAF CC
08.04.17 KCCA 1-0 El Masry CAF CC
08.03.17 KCCA 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns CAF CC
10.02.17 KCCA 1-0 Primeiro de Agosto CAF CL
14.02.15 KCCA 1-0 Cosmos De Bafia CAF CL
08.03.14 KCCA 1-2 Nkana FC CAF CL
15.02.14 KCCA 1-2 Al Merriekh CAF CL
15.09.09 KCCA 3-1 Balyesa CAF CC
17.04.09 KCCA 0-1 El Merriekh CAF CL
13.03.09 KCCA 2-1 SuperSport United CAF CL
14.02.09 KCCA 2-0 Ferroviario Maputo CAF CL
15.03.05 KCCA 0-0 APR CAF CC
12.02.05 KCCA 1-0 Kipanga CAF CC