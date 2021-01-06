KCCA must score at least three unanswered goals against AS Kigali on Wednesday at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende to advance in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Ugandan flag bearers lost the reverse fixture 2-0 without kicking a ball after failing to raise the minimum number of players due to the Covid19 pandemic that hit their camp.

Allan Kyambadde put up a Man of the Match Performance against Mtibwa in the first leg in the only game KCCA have scored 3 goals without conceding [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE] Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa and Ali Mwerusi among others were some of the absentees on the day but all return for the return leg.

Mike Mutebi, also among the recoveries is confident his side will overcome the Rwanda side that eliminated Botswana’s Orapa United in the reverse fixture.

“We have everyone available and I think we simply have to play our way in order to win the game and advance to the next level,” Mutebi said ahead of the game.

“Our opponents were advantaged, getting three points minus playing and therefore it’s a task for us to overturn the deficit and by working hard I know we shall win and advance.

Musa Ramathan in action against Paradou. KCCA drew 0-0 on their last home game

“But on a general note, we’re not going to change, we’re going to play the way we have been playing because surely that’s what is to bail us out, we really don’t want to look that desperate.”

Nevertheless, KCCA’s previous continental results at home point at a tough afternoon and they must do extra to get past AS Kigali.

Since 2005, the Kasasiro have played 24 home games in Caf Confederation and Caf Champions League winning 15, losing four and drawing the rest.

However, only on one occasion have they won with a three-goal margin needed on Wednesday; that was against Tanzania’s Mtibwa Sugars in the Caf Confederation Cup in 2018.

Mike Mutebi’s charges have also failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 of the 25 home encounters and any goal they concede against AS Kigali mean they must score more.

Charles Lukwago must be at his mercurial best to thwart any AS Kigali attacks Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

They come into the game on the back of two successive league defeats to SC Villa and KCCA and have kept only two clean sheets in five league games – all at home to Onduparaka and Mbarara City.

But they are in confident mood going forward scoring in each of the past five league games; their front men Brian Aheebwa and Sam Ssenyonjo in top form at the moment.

KCCA Caf games at HOME since 2005

27.10.19 KCCA 0-0 AC Paradou CAF CC

27.09.19 KCCA 1-1 Petro Atletico CAF CL

20.01.19 KCCA 2-0 AS Otoho D’Oyo CAF CC

15.12.18 KCCA 3-0 Mtibwa CAF CC

18.08.18 KCCA 1-0 Township Rollers CAF CL

28.07.18 KCCA 0-1 Esperance CAF CL

15.05.18 KCCA 2-0 Al Ahly CAF CL

17.03.18 KCCA 1-0 St. George CAF CL

21.02.18 KCCA 1-0 CNaPs Sports CAF CL

27.07.17 KCCA 3-1 FUS Rabat CAF CC

03.06.17 KCCA 2-1 Rivers United CAF CC

23.05.17 KCCA 2-1 Club Africain CAF CC

08.04.17 KCCA 1-0 El Masry CAF CC

08.03.17 KCCA 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns CAF CC

10.02.17 KCCA 1-0 Primeiro de Agosto CAF CL

14.02.15 KCCA 1-0 Cosmos De Bafia CAF CL

08.03.14 KCCA 1-2 Nkana FC CAF CL

15.02.14 KCCA 1-2 Al Merriekh CAF CL

15.09.09 KCCA 3-1 Balyesa CAF CC

17.04.09 KCCA 0-1 El Merriekh CAF CL

13.03.09 KCCA 2-1 SuperSport United CAF CL

14.02.09 KCCA 2-0 Ferroviario Maputo CAF CL

15.03.05 KCCA 0-0 APR CAF CC

12.02.05 KCCA 1-0 Kipanga CAF CC