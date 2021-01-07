Masaza Cup 2020:

Masengere Group: Mawokota, Kooki, Kyadondo, Bugerere

Opening Fixtures Fixtures (Thursday, January 7, 2021):

Bugerere Vs Kyadondo (12 PM)

Kooki Vs Mawokota (3 PM)

Bugerere Ssaza head coach Andrew Ssali believes that his team has the impetus to play the best football and qualify for the knock out stage of the Masaza Cup 2020 competition.

Ssali is at the helm of the Bugerere team as head coach as the Masengere group officially gets underway at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

“Our group has three former champions but we are unbothered by this feat. We have had the best preparations and good enough to compete. There are a collection of young players ready to compete and make the knock out stage” Ssali disclosed.

Masengere group kicks off on Thursday, January 7, 2021 with a double header.

Bugerere gets the ball rolling with a mid-day duel against Kyadondo before Kooki will take on Mawokota.

Bugerere remains the only side yet to win this trophy in this group.

Mawokota has three titles won in 2005, 2007 and 2013 with Kyadondo (2008) and Kooki (2006) having one trophy apiece.

Bugerere reported to Njeru first, checked in at the centre’s accommodation hostels and had a training session on the astro turf surface.

Bugerere Ssaza player being sanitized at the entrance of the FUFA Technical Centre before entering

“We are here early because we had camped nearby at Naminya for acclimatization. It has been a while without Bugerere making an impact since 2007 when we qualified to the knock out stages. I am here to make it happen again after excellent preparations” Ssali added.

Goalkeeper Bugerere Dirisa Mayinja, Allan Mutumba, Jaffer Kaziro, Sharif Lubega, Fredrick Ngalo, captain Juma Kasozi, Ayman Twaha Toure, Saidi Mayanja, Geofrey Gaganga, Swaibu Ndugwa, Tonny Kiberu, Derrick Walugembe, Wycliffe Luseda, Umar Luswabi and Faizal Senoga are the 16 players registered for Bugerere after successful COVID-19 tests.

In Thursday’s second match, Kooki shall battle Mawokota at 3PM.

The best two teams after the round robin format will qualify for the quarter finals.

Already four teams; Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Busiro and Busujju have qualified to the quarter final stage which gets underway on January 18th 2021.

This tournament is bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, the Nabagereka Development Foundation and UNDP.

All Masengere Group Fixtures:

Saturday, January 9, 2021:

Kyadondo Vs Kooki (12 PM)

Mawokota Vs Bugerere (3 PM)

Monday, January 11, 2021: