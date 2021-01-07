Four Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) players are part of the Uganda Cranes final to for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Cameroon.

Head coach Johnathan McKinstry confirmed the final squad for the finals to be held in Cameroon from 16th January to 7th February 2021.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, midfielder Bright Anukani, defender Denis Iguma and live wire striker Brian Aheebwa are all on the final 25 man team.

There are four goalkeepers on the team with eight defenders, six midfielders and seven forwards.

Uganda is in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and new comers Togo.

McKinstry also confirmed that Vipers defender and skipper Halid Lwaliwa will skipper the team.

The Cranes currently in Yaounde, will play Niger on Thursday 7th January2021 in the final game of the Pre-CHAN Mini Tournament.

The team will then travel to Douala city on Friday 8th January 2021, where they will hold another training camp for one week ahead of the group stage matches.

The final 25 man Squad with clubs and shirt numbers in brackets.

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, 1), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC, 18), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC, 19), Tom Ikara (Police C, 20)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police FC, 2), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC, 3), Mujuzi Musitafa (Kyetume FC, 4), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC, 5), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC, 12), Willa Paul (Vipers SC, 15), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC, 21), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC, 24)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC, 6), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC, 8), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC, 14), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC, 16), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC, 22), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC, 25)

Forwards: Ojera Joackiam (URA FC, 7), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC, 9), Ocen Ben (Police FC, 10), Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC, 11), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC, 13), Jagason Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC, 17), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC, 23)

Uganda’s group stage fixtures at CHAN Finals 2020