Kooki Ssaza head coach Sadiq Sempigi is optimistic about his team’s chances of making it to the knock out stage of the Masaza Cup 2020 tournament.

Sempigi, a CAF B licenced coach is at the helm of the 2006 Masaza Cup champions.

“Our target at the time being is progressing to the knock out stage. From there, we shall handle each game at a time and make sure that we progress to the finals and think of the trophy” Sempigi added.

Kooki was the second team to report to the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru on Wednesday, 6th January 2021 before they were checked in at the center’s accommodation facilities.

Moments later, they held a light training session on the astro turf in a recovery programme.

Kooki Ssaza players being sanitized at the entrance of FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Kooki has important players like Kooki has key players as Anthony Masikirano, Benjamin Semango among others.

On Thursday, January 7, 2021, they take on three time Masaza Cup winners Mawokota during the second game that kicks off at 3 PM.

In the early kick off, Bugerere under head coach Andrew Ssali will take to the field against Joackim Mukungu’s Kyadondo.

The best two teams after the round robin format will qualify for the quarter finals.

Already four teams; Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Busiro and Busujju have qualified to the quarter final stage which gets underway on January 18th 2021.

This tournament is bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, the Nabagereka Development Foundation and UNDP.

