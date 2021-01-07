Masaza Cup 2020:

Masengere Group: Mawokota, Kooki, Kyadondo, Bugerere

Opening Fixtures Fixtures (Thursday, January 7, 2021):

Bugerere Vs Kyadondo (12 PM)

Kooki Vs Mawokota (3 PM)

The 2020 Masaza Cup tournament continues at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru Municipality in Buikwe District with the third group, Masengere.

This group gets underway on Thursday, January 7, 2021 with a double header.

Three former champions Mawokota (2005, 2007 and 2013), Kyadondo (2008) and Kooki (2006) are joined by outsiders Bugerere in this group.

Bugerere Ssaza player being sanitized at the entrance of the FUFA Technical Centre before entering

All the four teams reported at the centre on Wednesday, 6th January 2021 with Bugerere the early birds.

“We are here early because we had camped nearby at Naminya for acclimatization. It has been a while without Bugerere making an impact since 2007 when we qualified to the knock out stages. I am here to make it happen again after excellent preparations” Andrew Ssali, head coach Bugerere Ssaza.

Andrew Ssali, head coach Bugerere Ssaza team

Bugerere has a crop of young players as goalkeeper Bugerere Dirisa Mayinja, Allan Mutumba, Jaffer Kaziro, Sharif Lubega, Fredrick Ngalo, captain Juma Kasozi, Ayman Twaha Toure, Saidi Mayanja, Geofrey Gaganga, Swaibu Ndugwa, Tonny Kiberu, Derrick Walugembe, Wycliffe Luseda, Umar Luswabi and Faizal Senoga.

The second team to arrive at Njeru was Kooki, followed by Kyadondo and later Mawokota.

Kooki Ssaza players checking in at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

All the four teams had a feel of the Njeru astro turf with light training sessions in the evening which climaxed with Mawokota under floodlights.

“Kooki’s target at the time being is qualifying to the knock-out stage. We believe that with teamwork, everything is achievable” Sadiq Sempigi, head coach Kooki Ssaza disclosed.

Kooki has key players as Anthony Masikirano, Benjamin Semango to dwell upon.

Sadiq Ssempigi, Kooki Ssaza head coach

Bugerere takes on Kyadondo during the early kick off on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12PM.

Kyadondo is coached by Joackim Mukungu, also an assistant coach at Buddo Secondary School.

In Thursday’s second match, Kooki shall battle Mawokota at 3PM.

The best two teams after the round robin format will qualify for the quarter finals.

Already four teams; Bulemeezi, Mawogola, Busiro and Busujju have qualified to the quarter final stage which gets underway on January 18th 2021.

This tournament is bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, the Nabagereka Development Foundation and UNDP.

All Masengere Group Fixtures:

Saturday, January 9, 2021:

Kyadondo Vs Kooki (12 PM)

Mawokota Vs Bugerere (3 PM)

Monday, January 11, 2021:

Kooki Vs Bugerere (12 PM)

Mawokota Vs Kyadondo (3 PM)

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: