Unlike football where topflight clubs are required to have proper management structures as a licence requirement, it’s almost unheard of in Basketball.

However, that is about to change. Inactivity of the sports sector last year due to Covid-19 gave administrators in clubs and associations a lot to ponder about.

For Nasser Sserunjogi, the lockdown on sports gave him time to reflect on how he was running the KIU Basketball Program that has KIU Titans (Men) and KIU Rangers (Women). The thought process about how was running the organisation pointed him to one thing. Structuring.

And on Friday, January 8 during a press conference at Kati Kati in Lugogo, officially made know the direction that KIU Basketball is taking following the appointment of three to the Board of Directors.

Mark Ssali, a renowned sports journalist and former national team player, Laman Napio Masaba, a banker and risk consultant as well as Alex Busingye, a communications aficionado and owner of NileValley Communications are the three appointed to the board so far.

“The lockdown and lack of basketball activity gave me a lot of time to think about the franchise,” Sserunjogi, who’s the club president, told Kawowo Sports.

“As KIU Basketball we have realised that for our teams to grow and develop both locally and internationally, we need to have proper organisational structures in place.

“It is paramount that we have a Board of Directors and a management team that can work towards the development of our clubs. We also realised that if you want to attract serious partners on board to associate with you, then you need to be well structured and organised. That is why we have chosen this direction.

“This is a new beginning and chapter which will go a long way to developing this Franchise.”

Mark Ssali and Nasser Sserunjogi Credit: Don Mugabi | KIU Basketball

For Ssali who will serve as the chairman of the board, it is a previlage to serve the game he played at the highest level in the country in the early 1990s.

“When I was approached by Nasser last year about this, I gave it a good thought and now I feel humbled to work with this group.

“It feels great to be called upon to serve the game I so dearly love. I hope I can add value to a team with such great potential, and have some fun while at it.

“My passion for sports, especially basketball, is well known because I have been involved with this Basketball at all levels including playing at the national team,” he said.