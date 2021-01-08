2020 Masaza Cup – Masengere Group

Saturday, 9th January 2021:

Kyadondo Vs Kooki ( 12 PM )

) Mawokota Vs Bugerere (3 PM)

Politician Susan Nakawuki Nsambu is one of those key pillars at the helm of Mawokota Ssaza football team in the on-going Masaza Cup tournament taking place at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The East African Legislative Assembly member representing Uganda is the current team manager for the three time winners of this annual tournament.

After aiding the team preparations that included facilitating the team training camp at Buwama, sign-on fees for players as well as coaches, kits and equipment purchase, Nakawuki has also fulfilled the payment of the players’ and officials’ match day allowances.

Nakawuki has promised to support the team to the end as they are on a mission possible to win the fourth title in the Masaza Cup tournament.

Hon. Susan Nakawuki Nsambu speaks to Mawokota Ssaza players at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Personally, I promise to continue supporting Mawokota Ssaza football team until the final and when we win the trophy. I also appeal to the people of Mawokota to come out and shower love to the team by supporting the team spiritually and financially. Susan Nakawuki Nsambu, EALA Member and Team manager Mawokota

The legislator also vying for the Mawokota South MP seat watched the team’s 2-1 win against Kooki on Thursday, 7th January 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Fazil Tumwine and Isaac Oforywith scored for Mawokota, a team coached by Richard Malinga.

Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano scored a penalty for Kooki’s consolation.

After the game, Nakawuki engaged the players and officials in a talk session, paying each goal scored Shs. 100,000 with a special winning bonus to players and officials.

Susan Nakawuki Nsambu

For starters, Nakawuki is among the several legislators from Uganda at the East African Legislative Assembly.

Others are; Christopher Opoka Okumu, Fred Mbidde Mukasa, George Stephen Odongo, Dennis Namara, Paul Mwasa Musamali, Mathias Kasamba, Mary Mugyenyi and Rose Akol Okullu.

Meanwhile, Mawokota will face Bugerere on Saturday, 9th January 2020 during the second game on the day.

Bugerere leads the Masengere group after a 2-0 victory over Kyadondo in the opener.

Mawokota players celebrate one of their goals

Mawokota Players: Anthony Emojong, Simon Oryem Tabu, Faizo Matovu, Mike Kintu, Arnold Odong, Musa Kasimba (Captain), Nicholas Jjonga, Abasi Muluya, Isaac Ofoyewith, Fazil Tumwine, Geofrey Oyaka, Shamran Kamya, Denis Kasirye, Elvis Ssekajugo, Livingstone Jurua, Douglas Oree

Team officials: