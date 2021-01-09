Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group):

Saturday, January 9, 2021 Results:

Kyadondo 2-1 Kooki

Kooki Mawokota Vs Bugerere (3 PM)

Kyadondo Ssaza football team registered a morale boosting 2-1 win against Kooki during a Masengere group contest of the 2020 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Kaivin Peter Emayu starred with a brace as the 2008 Masaza Cup winners earned their first win of the campaign.

Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano’s second half penalty turned into a consolation.

Emayu capitalized onto sloppy defending from the Kooki backline to score one of the tournament’s fastest goals, scoring as early as the third minute.

Kooki equalized the game through Ssekidde’s well struck penalty after a handball by defender Latif Biira in the forbidden area.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Emayu had other ideas altogether striking the ball from 25 yards past goalkeeper Isaac Onyango Kwizera for the winner.

Kyadondo’s Herbert Abima shoots

This was the first win of the campaign for Kyadondo, giving them an advantage to qualify for the quarter finals ahead of the final group game against Mawokota on Monday, January 11th 2021.

Kyadondo head coach Joackim Mukungu attributed the victory to good planning and hard working.

“After losing the opening match to Bugerere, we resorted to the famous drawing and planned. The players also worked hard” Mukungu stated.

His counterpart at Kooki, Sadiq Sempigi was crest fallen, castigating the team for conceding soft goals.

“We conceded goals that would have been easily avoided. It is sad that we have now lost two matches and chances of progressing have slimmed” Sempigi disclosed.

The second match on Saturday is between Mawokota and Bugerere who won their first games on Thursday.

Kyadondo XI Vs Kooki

Team Line Ups:

Kyadondo XI: Aristoti Muyindo (G.K -1), James Mubezi (12), Herbert Abima (5), Jimmy Kiwanuka (13), Yuda Tadeo Dumba (2), Salim Kyobe (3), Ali Mukiibi (9), Innocent Atiku (4), Eric Wadribo (8), Peter Kaivin Emayu (10), Andrew Otim (15)

Substitutes: Hamza Lutaya (18), Tonny Kyagaba (7), Henry Wamala (17), Borris Onegi (14), Shion Badru Kayiza (6)

Team officials:

Team manager: David Kalibala

Head coach: Joakim Mukungu

Goalkeeping coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo

Doctor: Oscar Mutebi

Kooki XI Vs Kyadondo

Kooki XI: Isaac Onyango Kwizera (G.K-18), Fred Ategeka (5), David Okecho (3), Gordon Wante (2), Latif Biira (4), Stephen Matovu (8), Benjamin Ssemango (7), Solomon Waiswa (12), Shamir Kimwero (13), Clinton Asiimwe (9), Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano (10)

Substitutes: Erisa Ssentongo (G.K-1), Sande Matovu (11), David Kanonya (6), Jacobs Othieno (15), Geofrey Okello (14)

Team officials:

Team manager: Sadick Sempigi

Sadick Sempigi Head coach : Rayan Bukenya

: Rayan Bukenya Assistant coach : Simon Kintu

: Simon Kintu Official: Samuel Ndawula

Match officials with Kyadondo and Kooki captains prior to kick off

Match officials:

Referee: Fred Ishaka

Fred Ishaka 1 st Assistant : Richard Mugerwa

: Richard Mugerwa 2 nd Assistant : Davis Wanyama

: Davis Wanyama 4 th Official : Hamza Katende

: Hamza Katende Assessor : Ali Tomusange

: Ali Tomusange Match commissioner: Francis Kitaka

Other Masengere Group Results: