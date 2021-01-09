Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group): Saturday, January 9, 2021 Results:

Mawokota 2-0 Bugerere

Bugerere Kyadondo 2-1 Kooki

Mawokota recorded their second victory in the on-going 2020 Masaza Cup at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The three time Masaza Cup winners overcame Bugerere 2-0 in a well contested duel whose second half was marred by rainy conditions.

Isaac Ofoyrwith and second half substitute Livingstone Jurua scored the goals for the team coached by former Uganda Cranes international Richard Malinga.

Bugerere had a great start in the opening quarter an hour of the game with Saidi Mayanja, Derrick Walugembem Tonny Kiberu and Wycliff Luseda dictating the pace.

Against the run of play, the tiding of the game changed in the 16th minute when Mawokota striker Fazil Tumwine had a one that was thwarted by the goalkeeper Arafat Otim.

Two minutes later, Ofoyrwith gave Mawokota the lead with a heavily deflected shot past goalkeeper Otim off Fredrick Ngalo’s body for the opener.

Mawokota introduced teenager Elvis Ssekajugo for Abasi Muluya.

Ssekajugo’s creativity and impact was felt almost immediately.

He won the penalty towards the end of the opening half that Otim saved off Tumwine’s careless and weak kick.

The opening stanza ended 1-0 in favour of Mawokota and the score was doubled in the second half with Jurua’s well powered header off Ssekajugo’s teasing cross from the right.

Jurua had moments earlier replaced injured forward Tumwine.

Mawokota now has maximum points (6) off two victories from the matches played so far.

Bugerere and Kyadondo both have three points apiece whilst Kooki is yet to record any win coming to Monday’s final group games.

Sunday, 10th January 2021 is yet another rest before action resumes on the subsequent day.

Tense climax anticipated:

There is a lot of mathematics involved coming to the last group matches.

Mawokota has the brightest chances as they only need a draw off Kyadondo to qualify for the quarter finals.

A clear cut victory for Kyadondo will take them to 6 points and will be same as Mawokota, then goals scored will come into consideration.

Bugerere on three points like Kyadondo needs victory over Kooki with prayers Mawokota wins or draws against Kyadondo.

Kooki plays Bugerere during Monday’s first game at noon before Mawokota takes on Kyadondo in the subsequent game.

“We are eyeing maximum points in the final game. We need to top the group. There will be no comprise” Malinga, head coach for Mawokota stated after the match.

“I congratulate Mawokota for winning the game. We failed to convert our chances created and the blame is on us. We need to refocus and energize towards the remaining match. It will be a do or die for us. We need maximum points and with a good goal margin” Andrew Ssali, Bugerere head coach said.

Four teams have already make the quarter final grade with the likes of Bulemeezi (defending champions), Mawogola, Busiro and Busujju already through to the last 8 stage.

Team Line Ups:

Mawokota XI: Anthony Emojong (G.K -18), Douglas Oryee (4), Faizo Matovu (4), Mike Kintu (2), Arnold Odong (15), Musa Kasimba (6), Nicholas Jjonga (8), Abasi Muluya (7), Isaac Ofoyrwith (11), Fazil Tumwine (9), Geofrey Oyaka (10)

Substitutes: Shamran Kamya (G.K-1), Denis Kasirye (12), Elvis Ssekajugo (14), Livingstone Jurua (13),Simon Oryem Tabu (5)

Team officials:

Team manager: Innocent Ahimisibwe

Head coach: Richard Malinga

Assistant Coach: Tonny Katamba

Official: Swaibu Kiyingi

Bugerere XI: Arafat Otim (G.K-1), Allan Mutuma (3), Jafari Kaziro (4), Fredrick Ngalo (15), Sharif Lubega (2), Geofrey Gaganga (14), Juma Kasozi (6), Saidi Mayanja (5), Derrick Walugembe (8), Tonny Kiberu (9), Wycliff Luseda (11)

Substitutes: Swaibu Ndugwa (10), Faizal Senoga (13), Umar Luswabi (7), Erisa Mayinja (18)

Team officials:

Team manager: Geofrey Bisaso

Head coach: Andrew Ssali

Assistant coach: Hamidu Gitta

Official: David Bbale

Match officials:

Referee: Henry Musisi

1st Assistant: Julius Mukasa

2nd Assistant: Miriam Namazzi

4th Official: Moses Lubowa

Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Match commissioner: Francis Bikeka

Other Masengere Group Results:

Kooki 1-2 Mawokota

Bugerere 2-0 Kyadondo