Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group):

Saturday, January 9, 2021: Mawokota Vs Bugerere (3 PM)

At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Three time Masaza Cup winners Mawokota takes on Bugerere during a Masengere Group contest of the Masaza Cup 2020 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

This match will be the second respective match for the two clubs in the box following victories on match day one.

Bugerere out-witted Kyadondo 2-0 in the earlier match with Tonny Kiberu and second half substitute Wycliff Luseda on target.

On the other hand, Mawokota edged Kooki 2-1 during a well contested duel.

Under Richard Malinga as head coach, Mawokota scored through Fazil Tumwine and Isaac Ofoywith with the consolation for Kooki converted by Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano, a well struck kick from penalty mark.

Fazil Tumwine (shirt 9) celebrates a goal for Mawokota

Both Bugerere and Mawokota had last training sessions with recovery drills as they prepare for the Saturday game.

Andrew Ssali, head coach of Bugerere looks to the duel as a clear opportunity to seek for a quarter final berth.

“We are facing a side that has won many titles in the tournament. We respect them for that but do not fear them. Bugerere has the courage and fire power to face them as we look for a quarter final berth” Ssali remarked.

Andrew Ssali, head coach of Bugerere Ssaza

He is expected to maintain more or so the same line up, like the one that won their opening game.

Goalkeeper Dirisa Mayinja will be maintained as first choice.

Other players available are; Allan Mutumba, Jafari Kaziro, Fredrick Ngalo, Sharif Lubega, workaholic midfielder Twaha Ayman Toure, captain Juma Kasozi, Saidi Mayanja, Tonny Kiberu, Swaibu Ndugwa, super substitutes Wycliff Luseda, Derrick Walugembe, Faizal Senoga and Umar Luswabi.

Bugerere players stretch

Geofrey Gaganga will be keenly looked at for fitness concerns after a knock in the earlier game.

On the other hand, Malinga notes that this is the best opportunity to seek qualification to the quarter finals.

Mawokota team bench. Head Coach Richard Malinga is second from right

“We are all positive that we can make it to the quarter finals with victory against Bugerere. The morale is high following the opening win against Kooki” Malinga told the media on the match eve.

Goalkeeper Anthony Emojong is expected to start ahead of Shamran Kamya.

Roving right back Simon Oryem Tabu, Faizo Matovu (3), Mike Kintu, Arnold Odong and skipper Musa Kasimba will form the core of the backline.

Nicholas Jjonga, Abasi Muluya, Isaac Ofoyewith, Fazil Tumwine and Geofrey Oyaka, among others will be tasked with the responsibilities to seek goals.

Other players available for selection for Mawokota are Denis Kasirye, teenager Elvis Ssekajugo, Livingstone Jurua and Douglas Oree.

The Mawokota, Bugerere game will come at 3 PM after the mid-day fixture between Kooki and Kyadondo.

A clear cut win for either Mawokota or Bugerere will guarantee them qualification to the quarter finals.

Masengere Group Results So Far: