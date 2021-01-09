Ugandan officials to grace CHAN 2020 (Saturday, 16th January – 7th February 2021):

Moses Hassim Magogo (CAF Executive Committee Member)

Haruna Mawanda (CHAN Organizing Committee Member)

Andrew Jackson Oryada (Editor)

Three officials from Uganda; Moses Hassim Magogo, Haruna Mawanda and Andrew Jackson Oryada will execute their respective duties at the 6th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Magogo, the president of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will grace the tournament in his capacity as a member of the Executive committee for the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

He will be joined by Harunah Mawanda, a member of the CHAN organizing committee as well as journalist, Andrew Jackson Oryada who will attend as an editor for the content being delivered to the media.

Veteran media officer Mammadou Gaye with Uganda’s Andrew Jackson Oryada during AFCON 2019 in Egypt

Oryada was head of media at the recently concluded AFCON U-17 qualifiers in Rwanda where Uganda championed the tournament.

He had earlier served as a media officer at the 2019 AFCON finals hosted in Egypt.

In total, there are 161 officials assigned for the various duties ranging from administrative, technical, media, protocol, accommodation and security roles, among others.

The tournament officially kicks off on 16th January 2021 and will be played until 7th February 2021 in 4 venues located in 3 cities of West African nation, Cameroon.

Yaoundé, Douala and Limbe cities shall host the tournament that is exclusively played by players who feature in the respective domestic leagues.

Hosts Cameroon play Zimbabwe in the official opening match on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde city.

On the same day, Mali will contest against Burkina Faso at the same venue.

Uganda Cranes will make the 5th appearance at the championship and they are in the same group as defending champions Cameroon, Togo and Rwanda.

Groups: