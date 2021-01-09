Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group)

Saturday, January 9, 2021 Fixtures:

Kyadondo Vs Kooki ( 12 PM )

) Mawokota Vs Bugerere (3 PM)

Two former Masaza Cup champions Kyadondo and Kooki will square up during the Masengere Group contest at the on-going Masaza Cup tournament at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

This match will be the second of the respective teams in contention.

The development comes after Thursday’s losses of these two teams; Kyadondo lost 2-0 to Bugerere and Kooki fell 2-1 to Mawokota.

The battle therefore, will be an opportunity to make quick amends as the prime objective to qualify for the quarter finals.

Both teams had successful training sessions on the eve of the match at the FUFA Technical Centre astro turf.

Team Kyadondo has a wide variety of players at their disposal as the goalkeeping duo of Aristoti Muyindo and Hamza Lutaaya.

Kyadondo players in ball work drills during the last training session at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Friday, 8th January 2021

The backline will have James Mubezi, captain Herbert Abima, Jimmy Kiwanuka and Yuda Tadeo Dumba.

Former Mawokota and Gomba utility player Salim Kyobe leads the cast of midfielders.

Others are; Borris Onegi, Innocent Atiku, Tonny Kyagaba, Henry Wamala, Eric Wadribo with forwards as Peter Kaivin Emayu, Andrew Otim and Ali Mukiibi, among others.

Joackim Mukungu, head coach of Kyadondo believes that his charges will swiftly recover from the match day one slip.

Joackim Mukungu, Kyadondo head coach

“We are back to make corrections and indeed, I believe we shall make the duo changes to win the second match against Kooki.” Mukungu stated.

Mukungu’s counterpart at Kooki, Sadick Sempigi also insists they have done serious rehearsals and therefore in position to better the performances in Saturday’s game.

“When you look at the game we played against Mawokota, we only fell short of scoring. We conceded two easy goals and I think the players will give a spirited display” Sempigi noted.

Sadick Sempigi, head coach Kooki Ssaza team

Kooki will dwell upon key players as Masikirano, Anthony Ssekidde, aggressive attacker Benjamin Ssemango, midfielders Solomon Waiswa and Shamir Kimwero, goalkeeper Isaac Onyango Kwizera, defender Latif Biira among others.

Kooki XI Vs Mawokota

The game kicks off at 12 PM before the second match on the menu when Mawokota takes on Bugerere.

Masengere Group Results So Far: