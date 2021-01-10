Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group):

Monday, 11th January 2021:

Kooki Vs Bugerere ( 12 PM )

) Mawokota Vs Kyadondo (3 PM)

As the Masengere group of the Masaza Cup 2020 tournament officially climaxes on Monday, 11th January 2021 at FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru, there is hope for team in the group.

Current table leaders Mawokota (6 points), Kyadondo (3), Bugerere (3) and Kooki (0) all have realistic chances of progressing to the quarter finals.

With two matches played apiece for all the four teams in the group, there is a single game remaining for each side.

Kooki under the guidance of head coach Sadick Sempigi and his assistant Rayan Bukenya will be seeking their first victory of the campaign when they take on Bugerere.

Bugerere team

Andrew Ssali’s Bugerere had smiled 2-0 over Kyadondo in the opener but fell to Mawokota by the same scoreline.

Hamidu Gitta, head coach at Bugerere believes they have done their home work right and will compete for the quarter final slot.

“After losing to Mawokota, we revisited our game strategy and have done the corrections. We need maximum points against Kooki and with a good goal margin” Gitta disclosed.

Kooki will miss the services of king pin defender Gordon Wante who sustained a head wound and goalkeeper Eria Ssentongo (malaria).

However, goalie Isaac Onyango Kwizera, Fred Ategeka, David Okecho, Latif Biira, Stephen Matovu, Benjamin Ssemango, midfielder Solomon Waiswa, Shamir Kimwero, Clinton Asiimwe and talisman Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano are all available for selection.

Andrew Otim of Kyadondo races to the ball with Kooki’s David Okecho

Richard Malinga’s Mawokota will seal the quarter final berth a draw or maximum points in the match against Kyadondo.

Mawokota’s two victories against Bugerere (2-0) and Kooki (2-1) gives them a slight advantage over the rest of other three teams.

Malinga believes he will achieve the desired result with a superb performance.

“We need maximum points, there is no compromise. We are determined and set for the game against Kyadondo” Malinga disclosed on the eve of the game.

Mawokota team bench. Head Coach Richard Malinga is second from right

Kyadondo’s midfielder Salim Kyobe will miss the game because of accumulated cautions.

Eric Wadribo, Innocent Atiku, Andrew Otim and two goal hero against Kooki, Peter Kalvin Emayu will be key players for Kyadondo.

Mawokota is expected to rely on Isaac Oforywith, Fazil Tumwine, Geofrey Oyaka, Musa Kasimba, Arnold Odong, goalkeeper Anthony Emojong and youngster Elvis Ssekajugo, among others.

After Monday’s double header, action will swing to the last group (Muganzirwazza) that has record champions Gomba, Buddu, Kabula and islanders Ssese.

This annual tournament is bank-rolled by Buganda Kingdom, Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation, BBS Telefaina and CBS FM.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament.

All Results in Masengere Group: