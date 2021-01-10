Uganda Cranes’ group stage fixtures at CHAN Finals 2020

Rwanda vs Uganda 18.1.2021 Stade de la Réunification-Douala 8pm Local Time, 10pm EAT Uganda vs Togo 22.1.2021 Stade de la Réunification Douala 8pm Local Time, 10pm EAT Uganda Vs Morocco 26.1.2021 Stade de la Réunification Douala 8pm Local Time, 10pm EAT

Five members of the Uganda Cranes contingent for the 6th edition of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament arrived safely in Douala, Cameroon on Saturday, 9th January 2021.

This group had four players of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA); goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Denis Iguma, Brian Aheebwa and Bright Anukani as well as Robert Opoka (doctor).

They arrived at the Douala airport where they were received by the team manager Geofrey Massa and national team’s officer Paul Mukatabala before traveling to the team hotel to join the rest of the teammates.

For starters, the players had stayed back in Uganda to play for KCCA in the CAF Confederation Cup against Rwanda’s AS Kigali.

Uganda Cranes left Yaounde city on Friday after a successful pre CHAN tournament where they won twice (over Zambia and Niger) having earned a draw with hosts Cameroon.

In Douala, the Cranes will hold another training camp for one week ahead of the group stage matches.

Uganda Cranes kick off the campaign against Rwanda on 18th January 2021 at the Stade de la Réunification, Douala.

They will return to action four days later with a date against Togo before facing the defending champions Morocco in the final group game on 26th January 2021.

Uganda Cranes has played at five consecutive CHAN finals since the tournament inception.

Qualification to the knock out round has always eluded Uganda, and this will be the prime objective at hand under head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

The final 25 man Squad with clubs and shirt numbers in brackets.

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA, 1), Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume, 18), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA, 19), Tom Ikara (Police, 20)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police, 2), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, 3), Musitafa Mujuzi (Kyetume, 4), Eric Ssenjobe (Police, 5), Denis Iguma (KCCA, 12), Paul Willa (Vipers, 15), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, 21), Paul Patrick Mbowa (URA, 24)

Midfielders: Tonny Mawejje (Police, 6), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, 8), Bright Anukani (KCCA, 14), Saidi Kyeyune (URA, 16), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, 22), Abdu Karim Watambala (Vipers, 25)

Forwards: Brian Aheebwa (KCCA, 9), Joackiam Ojera (URA, 7), Ben Ocen (Police, 10), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants, 11), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers SC, 13), Muhammad Jagason Shaban (Vipers, 17), Milton Karisa (Vipers, 23)