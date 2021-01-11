The whole Cricket Cranes training squad and support all passed their mandatory Covid-19 tests done last week.

A total of 35 people under went the mandatory test to ensure that all players were safe from the virus coming out of the holidays.

Former Captain Roger Mukasa and batsman Hamu Kayondo also took the tests as they prepare to start training with the side. The duo missed most of training and trial games last year due to work but have no made themselves available for practice.

The squad is being put through their paces ahead of a very busy and defining international calendar. The team is planning to have a T20 preparation in Tanzania before heading to South Africa in April for the Division 2 T20 qualifiers.

The test of the players is mandatory and will be done every after two weeks for all the players and the support team. This is a requirement for all those that are part of the training squad and support team.

The Cricket Cranes will have to do well in South Africa in April for them to have an opportunity of qualifying for the T20 World Cup finals in Nigeria.