Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group):

Monday, 11th January 2021:

Kooki 1-1 Bugerere

Bugerere Mawokota Vs Kyadondo (3 PM)

Mawokota Ssaza Football team became the fifth side to qualify for the quarter finals of the Masaza Cup 2020 tournament.

The development followed a one all draw that Kooki played with Bugerere during a Masengere group contest at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, January 11, 2021.

With six points already in the pouch, Mawokota, three time champions of the tournament booked their place with a game in hand against Kyadondo.

Following a goal-less draw in the opening stanza, the game came to life in the 59th minute when Bugerere took the lead through Geofrey Gaganga.

Second half substitute Jacobs Othieno found the equalizer connecting home off David Okecho’s in-swinging free-kick with 11 minutes to climax the game.

Kooki ruined the opportunity to bury off the game when star player Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano blasted a kick from the penalty spot onto the crossbar with two minutes left on the clock.

The penalty had been awarded by referee Moses Lubowa following a foul on Clinton Assimwe by Fredrick Ngalo.

The draw meant that Kooki completed their games with a single point and painfully bow out of the competition.

Bugerere on 4 points awaits the results of the second game between Kyadondo (3 points) and the leaders Mawokota.

Mawokota has 6 points and is assured of a quarter final berth.

The other quarter finalists are defending champions Bulemeezi and Mawogola (Butikiro) as well as Busiro and Busujju from Bulange group.

Bulemeezi will face Busujju whilst Mawogola takes on Busiro.

The Masaza Cup tournament is an annual championship organized by the Buganda Kingdom.

It was originally supposed to be held in June, July and August 2020 but it was post-poned to December 2020 and January 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This championship is bank-rolled by Buganda Kingdom, Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation, BBS Telefaina and CBS FM.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament.

Kooki XI Vs Bugerere

Team Line Ups:

Kooki XI: Isaac Kwizera Onyango (G.K – 18), Clinton Asiimwe (9), David Okecho (3), Stephen Matovu (8), Latif Biira (4), David Kanonya (6), Benjamin Ssemango (7), Solomon Waiswa (12), Shamir Kimwero (13), Geofrey Okello (14), Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano (10)

Substitutes: Jacobs Othieno (15), Sande Matovu (11)

Team officials:

Team manager : Sadick Sempigi

: Sadick Sempigi Head coach : Rayan Bukenya

: Rayan Bukenya Assistant coach : Simon Kintu

: Simon Kintu Official: Samuel Ndawula

Bugerere XI Vs Kooki

Bugerere XI: Arafat Otim (G.K -1), Allan Mutumba (3), Jafari Kaziro (4), Fredrick Ngalo (15), Sharif Lubega (2), Geofrey Gaganga (14), Juma Kasozi (6), Saidi Mayanja (5), Derrick Walugembe (8), Tonny Kiberu (9), Umar Luswabi (7)

Substitutes: Swaibu Ndugwa (10), Faizal Senoga (13), Erisa Mayinja (18), Wycliff Luseda (11)

Team officials:

Team manager: Godfrey Bisaso

Godfrey Bisaso Head coach: Andrew Ssali

Andrew Ssali Assistant coach: Erisa Mayanja

Erisa Mayanja Official: David Bbale

Referee Moses Lubowa talks to the Kooki and Bugerere captains prior to kick off

Match Officials:

Referee: Moses Lubowa

Moses Lubowa 1 st Assistant Referee : Julius Mukasa

: Julius Mukasa 2 nd Assistant Referee : Miriam Namazzi

: Miriam Namazzi 4 th Official: Hamza Katende

Hamza Katende Assessor : Ali Tomusange

: Ali Tomusange Match commissioner: Festus Kirumira

Other Results in Masengere Group: