Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group):

Monday, 11th January 2021:

Kooki Vs Bugerere ( 12 PM )

) Mawokota Vs Kyadondo (3 PM)

Kooki takes to the field against Bugerere during their final Masengere group match of the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 on Monday, 11th January 2021 at FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru.

Coming to this match that kicks off by noon, Kooki has not got any point with Bugerere having three.

Kooki fell by an identical score, 2-1 against Mawokota and Kyadondo in the first two matches.

On the other hand, Bugerere championed over Kyadondo 2-0 before slipping to Mawokota by the same scoreline.

Against Kooki, they face a wounded Buffalo that has lost twice but still has hopes for survival with a clear cut win and a good goal margin (with results from Mawokota against Kyadondo put into special consideration).

Action between Bugerere and Mawokota. Mawokota won 2-0

Bugerere is expected to name goalkeeper Dirisa Mayinja in between the posts.

Allan Mutumba, Jafari Kaziro, Fredrick Ngalo, Sharif Lubega, midfielder Twaha Ayman Toure, skipper Juma Kasozi, Saidi Mayanja, Geofrey Gaganga, Tonny Kiberu, Swaibu Ndugwa, Wycliff Luseda, Derrick Walugembe, Faizal Senoga and Umar Luswabi are all available for selection.

“After losing to Mawokota, we revisited our game strategy and have done the corrections. We need maximum points against Kooki and with a good goal margin” Hamidu Gitta, assistant coach to Andrew Ssali at Bugerere disclosed after the team’s last training session on the match eve.

Bugerere XI Vs Mawokota

Kooki will miss dependable defender Gordon Wante who sustained a head wound and goalkeeper Eria Ssentongo (with a bout of malaria).

Those available for selection include goalkeeper Isaac Onyango Kwizera, Fred Ategeka, David Okecho, Latif Biira, Stephen Matovu, Benjamin Ssemango, midfielder Solomon Waiswa, Shamir Kimwero, Clinton Asiimwe and talisman Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano are all available for selection.

Kooki team that faced Kyadondo

Kooki head coach Sadick Sempigi is optimistic that they will get the goals needed and the victory to have chances of qualification.

“The door for us is not yet closed. There are chances of qualification if we do what we are supposed to do; win the game with a good margin and wait for results from the other matches” Sadick Sempigi, head coach of Kooki disclosed.

Kooki team bench

The Masaza Cup tournament is an annual championship organized by the Buganda Kingdom.

It was originally supposed to be held in June, July and August 2020 but it was post-poned to December 2020 and January 2021 because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

This championship is bank-rolled by Buganda Kingdom, Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation, BBS Telefaina and CBS FM.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament.

All Results in Masengere Group: