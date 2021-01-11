Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group):

Monday, 11th January 2021:

Kooki Vs Bugerere ( 12 PM )

Bugerere ( ) Mawokota Vs Kyadondo (3 PM)

Mawokota hosts Kyadondo in the second of the double header on Monday, January 11, 2021 as the Masengere group in the on-going Masaza Cup 2020.

Three time champions of this tournament, Mawokota is in pole advantage to qualify for the last eight stage.

Richard Malinga’s Mawokota will seal the quarter final berth with a draw or maximum points in the match against Kyadondo that kicks off at 3 PM.

Mawokota has had two wins against Bugerere (2-0) and Kooki (2-1) gives them a slight advantage over the rest of other three teams.

Malinga believes he will achieve the desired result with a superb performance.

“We need maximum points, there is no compromise. We are determined and set for the game against Kyadondo” Malinga disclosed on the eve of the game.

Mawokota team bench. Head Coach Richard Malinga is second from right

Mawokota is expected to depend on Isaac Oforywith, Fazil Tumwine, Geofrey Oyaka, Musa Kasimba, Arnold Odong, goalkeeper Anthony Emojong and the exciting teenager Elvis Ssekajugo, among others.

Team Kyadondo is coached by Joackim Mukungu.

They need a win over Mawokota with prayers that Kooki overcomes Bugerere in the earlier game at noon.

Kyadondo’s midfielder Salim Kyobe will miss the game because of accumulated cautions.

Eric Wadribo, Innocent Atiku, Andrew Otim and two goal hero against Kooki, Peter Kalvin Emayu will be key players for Kyadondo, winners of the Masaza Cup tournament in 2008.

After Monday’s double header, action will swing to the last group (Muganzirwazza) that has record champions Gomba, Buddu, Kabula and islanders Ssese.

The four teams are expected at FUFA Technical Centre – Njeru on Tuesday, 12th January 2021.

This annual tournament is bank-rolled by Buganda Kingdom, Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation, BBS Telefaina and CBS FM.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament.

All Results in Masengere Group so far: