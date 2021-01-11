Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club patron John Musinguzi Rujoki executed the first official visit to the club training grounds at Hormisdallen in Gayaza.

In a colorful ceremony, the Commissioner General also launched the club’s seasonal tickets (platinum and silver tickets) for the period 2020-21.

The platinum seasonal ticket will go for Ugx.400,000 while the silver will go for Ugx. 150,000.

Sample of URA FC’s seasonal tickets

He met the team for the very first time since his inception to the Authority as a forecast of the future was established with a promise of full collaboration between the Authority and the Football Club.

Led by the acting team captain Benjamin Nyakoojo, the players freely interacted with the commissioner general.

Musinguzi met the secretariat through an introduction by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Henry Mayeku, the Board of Directors through an introduction by club chairman James Kizza and the technical team through an introduction by head coach Sam Ssimbwa.

John Musinguzi Rujoki addresses the players and media at Gayaza

URA Chairman James Kizza (left) hands a branded jersey to John Musinguzi

Sports has a vivid transformative and unifying power with potential for influencing tax paying culture and the club has demonstrated this so far. We thank you and as an organization are committed to moving with you. Beyond the SOPS, we welcome ideas of having a sustainable footballing program and how to help harmonize work at the club amid the pandemic. There is no doubt that we need a home of our own and we shall work hard to deliver this. John Musinguzi Rujoki, Patron URA Football Club

John Musinguzi Rujoki, URA FC Commissioner General

He also thanked Hormisdallen for offering URA Football Club a ground for training and for preparing for games to win the trophies and promised to provide an ambulance to the school which the team will also be using during training sessions.

“I am fully aware that the club needs transportation (Club Bus)I want to assure you that we will share together this dream of taking this club to another level and we shall do everything that we can within our means to achieve this dream.” he added.

URA players with Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki

The commissioner general expressed his appreciation for the outstanding organization and structure the team had which he said is a credible building block for success.

This is in fulfillment of a requirement by FUFA to have at least 200 fans back into the Stadiums.

John Musinguzi Rujoki and chairman James Kizza show off the club jersey

Musinguzi replaced Ms Doris Akol as the tax collectors’ body Commissioner-General following his appointment by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Clubs with other seasonal tickets include; KCCA, UPDF, Police, Kyetume, Express, Onduparaka, Vipers, Sports Club Villa, Wakiso Giants, Soltilo Bright Stars, Mbarara City, MYDA, Busoga United and Kitara.