The 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) saw Uganda qualify for a record straight fourth time.
The team overcame South Sudan and Rwanda to reach the finals that were held in Morocco where they played against Namibia, Zambia and Ivory Coast in Group B picking just a point.
Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a look back at that side and sees what has happened to them since that night at the Stade de Marrakech when they drew goalless with Ivory Coast.
Goalkeepers
Ismail Watenga
The custodian moved to Ethiopia in September 2018 where he joined Bunna and later moved to Kenya in 2019 where he featured for Sofapaka. He currently plies his trade with Chippa United in South Africa.
Benjamin Ochan
Ochan was the number one at the tournament while playing for KCCA. After the tournament, he joined Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors and now plays for Kenya’s AFC Leopards which he joined in 2019.
Said Keni
He was the youngest player on the team at 18 years while playing for Proline. Keni currently plays for SC Villa.
Defenders
Joseph Nsubuga
The right back is one of the few players who is still at the club he represented at the tournament; SC Villa.
Bernard Muwanga
The versatile defender left SC Villa for KCCA at the end of the 2017/18 season. He failed to nail a place at Lugogo and was loaned to Proline before returning to his childhood club Bright Stars. Muwanga is unattached at the moment.
Musitafa Mujjuzi
One of the six players who returns for the 2021 edition. Mujjuzi was playing for Proline then but recently joined Kyetume FC.
Aggrey Madoi
The left back was featuring for Police FC then on loan from Vipers. He quit the Venoms for Wakiso Giants on a permanent deal in 2019 but is now at Bul FC.
Nicholas Wadada
The cultured right back joined Tanzania’s Azam FC at the end of the 2017/18 campaign and is the club’s first choice in the position to date.
Isaac Muleme
Muleme joined Egypt’s Alassiouty Sport after the tournament in Morocco. He then moved to Haras El Hodoud in 2019 before moving to Viktoria Zizkov in Czech Republic later that year.
The former SC Villa and KCCA left back is currently on loan at Slovakia’s Nitra.
Timothy Awany
The defender partnered with Muwanga at the tournament. In 2019, he left KCCA where he had spent five years for Israel’s Ashdod FC.
Midfielders
Abubaker Kasule
A surprise inclusion in the squad. The midfielder’s career hit a deadlock with a protracted transfer to Zambia which never materialised and is believed to be in the US at the moment.
Moses Waiswa
Playing for Vipers then, the midfielder was one of the most technically gifted players on the team. Waiswa has since left for stint abroad and plays for SuperSport United in South Africa.
Muzamiru Mutyaba
Mutyaba is one of the most decorated players in the history of KCCA with three league titles, two Uganda Cups and a couple of Super Cups.
He is currently unattached after leaving KCCA in June after five trophy laden years at the club. He is rumoured to be on his way to Tanzania’s Azam.
Allan Kyambadde
The midfielder was at KCCA during the tournament but left the club in 2019 to join Egypt’s El Gouna where he is at the moment.
Ibrahim Sadam Juma
One of the players that featured at the second Chan edition in 2011. Juma was playing for KCCA then but is currently without a club since he part ways with the Kasasiro at the end of last season.
Taddeo Lwanga
The midfield enforcer needs no introduction. He was playing for Vipers during the tournament but currently plays for Tanzania champions Simba which he joined late last year after ending his contract with Egypt’s Tanta.
Paul Mucureezi
The winger cum forward scored four times against South Sudan during qualifiers. After the tournament, he left KCCA for Mbarara City but is now at Vipers SC which he joined in January 2020.
Rahmat Ssenfuka
Ssenfuka was playing for Police when Uganda played at the 2018 Chan finals. He joined Vipers after the competition but now plies his trade with Wakiso Giants FC.
Forwards
Seif Batte
Batte is probably the least well known of the 2018 Cranes squad at Chan. The forward was playing for Bright Stars but has since featured for Maroons and Kyetume.
Nelson Senkatuka
The striker played at Bright Stars then and between 2017 and 2019, he scored 34 goals in 60 appearances. He plays for Morocco’s Moghreb Tetouan.
Derrick Nsibambi
Nsibambi scored Uganda’s only goal at the tournament in the 3-1 defeat to Zambia.
After the tournament, he left KCCA for Smouha in Egypt where he is at the time.
Muhammad Shaban
The temperamental centre forward is one of the few players who will play at the 2020 edition in Cameroon. He played at the tournament in 2018 as a KCCA player but left that very year for Raja Casablanca of Morocco. He returned to Uganda last year and joined Vipers where he plays at the moment.
Milton Karisa
Like Shaban, Karisa will have another bite at the cherry in Cameroon. He was playing at Vipers in 2018 before he quit for MC Oujda in Morocco.
Early last year, he re-joined Vipers after playing 22 times for the Moroccan side.
Coach: Sebastien Desabre
The French man had joined the team in December and was in charge. After three years at the helm, Desabre left for Pyramids in Egypt in 2019, quit and joined Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca that year.
He is currently coach at French Ligue II side Chamois Niortais.