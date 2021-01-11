The 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) saw Uganda qualify for a record straight fourth time.

The team overcame South Sudan and Rwanda to reach the finals that were held in Morocco where they played against Namibia, Zambia and Ivory Coast in Group B picking just a point.

Kawowo Sports’ Ismael Kiyonga takes a look back at that side and sees what has happened to them since that night at the Stade de Marrakech when they drew goalless with Ivory Coast.

Goalkeepers

Ismail Watenga

The custodian moved to Ethiopia in September 2018 where he joined Bunna and later moved to Kenya in 2019 where he featured for Sofapaka. He currently plies his trade with Chippa United in South Africa.

Benjamin Ochan

Benjamin Ochan Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Ochan was the number one at the tournament while playing for KCCA. After the tournament, he joined Zambia’s Kabwe Warriors and now plays for Kenya’s AFC Leopards which he joined in 2019.

Said Keni

Saidi Keni in national team colours Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

He was the youngest player on the team at 18 years while playing for Proline. Keni currently plays for SC Villa.

Defenders

Joseph Nsubuga

Joseph Nsubuga plays for SC Villa

The right back is one of the few players who is still at the club he represented at the tournament; SC Villa.

Bernard Muwanga

Bernard Muwanga in action at Bright Stars during last season Credit: John Batanudde

The versatile defender left SC Villa for KCCA at the end of the 2017/18 season. He failed to nail a place at Lugogo and was loaned to Proline before returning to his childhood club Bright Stars. Muwanga is unattached at the moment.

Musitafa Mujjuzi

Musitafa Mujjuzi cries no foul during the goal-less draw with Cote D’Ivoire on Monday night at CHAN 2018 Credit: CAF Media

One of the six players who returns for the 2021 edition. Mujjuzi was playing for Proline then but recently joined Kyetume FC.

Aggrey Madoi

Aggrey Madoi played at the CHAN 2018 Tournament in Morocco Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The left back was featuring for Police FC then on loan from Vipers. He quit the Venoms for Wakiso Giants on a permanent deal in 2019 but is now at Bul FC.

Nicholas Wadada

Azam’s Nicholas Wadada in action against Kagera Sugar on Sunday (Credit: Azam FC Media)

The cultured right back joined Tanzania’s Azam FC at the end of the 2017/18 campaign and is the club’s first choice in the position to date.

Isaac Muleme

Isaac Muleme in action for Uganda at the 2018 CHAN tournament Credit: CAF Media

Muleme joined Egypt’s Alassiouty Sport after the tournament in Morocco. He then moved to Haras El Hodoud in 2019 before moving to Viktoria Zizkov in Czech Republic later that year.

The former SC Villa and KCCA left back is currently on loan at Slovakia’s Nitra.

Timothy Awany

Timothy Awany and William Luwagga Credit: Edgar Hamala

The defender partnered with Muwanga at the tournament. In 2019, he left KCCA where he had spent five years for Israel’s Ashdod FC.

Midfielders

Abubaker Kasule

Abubaker Kasule Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A surprise inclusion in the squad. The midfielder’s career hit a deadlock with a protracted transfer to Zambia which never materialised and is believed to be in the US at the moment.

Moses Waiswa

Moses Waiswa at SuperSport United Credit: SuperSport United Media

Playing for Vipers then, the midfielder was one of the most technically gifted players on the team. Waiswa has since left for stint abroad and plays for SuperSport United in South Africa.

Muzamiru Mutyaba

Muzamiru Mutyaba in action against Eritrea. He was part of the 2015 Cecafa winning side

Mutyaba is one of the most decorated players in the history of KCCA with three league titles, two Uganda Cups and a couple of Super Cups.

He is currently unattached after leaving KCCA in June after five trophy laden years at the club. He is rumoured to be on his way to Tanzania’s Azam.

Allan Kyambadde

Allan Kyambadde

The midfielder was at KCCA during the tournament but left the club in 2019 to join Egypt’s El Gouna where he is at the moment.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma

Ibrahim Sadam Juma Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

One of the players that featured at the second Chan edition in 2011. Juma was playing for KCCA then but is currently without a club since he part ways with the Kasasiro at the end of last season.

Taddeo Lwanga

Taddeo Lwanga

The midfield enforcer needs no introduction. He was playing for Vipers during the tournament but currently plays for Tanzania champions Simba which he joined late last year after ending his contract with Egypt’s Tanta.

Paul Mucureezi

Paul Mucureezi Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The winger cum forward scored four times against South Sudan during qualifiers. After the tournament, he left KCCA for Mbarara City but is now at Vipers SC which he joined in January 2020.

Rahmat Ssenfuka

Rahmat Ssenfuka beats to Augustine Kacancu to the ball

Ssenfuka was playing for Police when Uganda played at the 2018 Chan finals. He joined Vipers after the competition but now plies his trade with Wakiso Giants FC.

Forwards

Seif Batte

Seif Batte Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Batte is probably the least well known of the 2018 Cranes squad at Chan. The forward was playing for Bright Stars but has since featured for Maroons and Kyetume.

Nelson Senkatuka

Nelson Senkatuka is being looked at as a potential target at Vipers with Ssentamu’s deal having hit a snag

The striker played at Bright Stars then and between 2017 and 2019, he scored 34 goals in 60 appearances. He plays for Morocco’s Moghreb Tetouan.

Derrick Nsibambi

Ronald Mukiibi, Derrick Nsibambi and Emmanuel Okwi Credit: Edgar Hamala

Nsibambi scored Uganda’s only goal at the tournament in the 3-1 defeat to Zambia.

After the tournament, he left KCCA for Smouha in Egypt where he is at the time.

Muhammad Shaban

Muhammad Shaban Credit: John Batanudde

The temperamental centre forward is one of the few players who will play at the 2020 edition in Cameroon. He played at the tournament in 2018 as a KCCA player but left that very year for Raja Casablanca of Morocco. He returned to Uganda last year and joined Vipers where he plays at the moment.

Milton Karisa

Milton Karisa celebrates a goal at Vipers during his spell 2017-2018 season Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

Like Shaban, Karisa will have another bite at the cherry in Cameroon. He was playing at Vipers in 2018 before he quit for MC Oujda in Morocco.

Early last year, he re-joined Vipers after playing 22 times for the Moroccan side.

Coach: Sebastien Desabre

Sebastien Desabre at the press conference ahead of Senegal game

The French man had joined the team in December and was in charge. After three years at the helm, Desabre left for Pyramids in Egypt in 2019, quit and joined Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca that year.

He is currently coach at French Ligue II side Chamois Niortais.