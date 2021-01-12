Masaza Cup 2020 (All Results in Masengere Group):

Kyadondo 2-1 Kooki

Kooki Mawokota 2-0 Bugerere

Bugerere Kooki 1-2 Mawokota

Mawokota Bugerere 2-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Kooki 1-1 Bugerere

Bugerere Mawokota 2-0 Kyadondo

A total of 14 goals were scored in the 6 group stage matches of the Masengere group during the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 tournament at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

This group, the third of the four concluded successfully on Monday, 11th January 2021 with three time Masaza cup champions Mawokota and Bugerere progressing to the quarter finals.

Mawokota won all their three group stage matches to finish with maximum points (9).

Coached by former Uganda Cranes international and one of the current coaches at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Richard Malinga, Mawokota overcame Bugerere (2-0), Kooki (2-1) and the latest 2-0 over Kyadondo to topple the group.

Mawokota thus scored 6 goals and conceded just once past goalkeeper Shamran Kamya.

Bugerere finished with four points, a 2-1 win against Kyadondo and the point earned from the 1 all draw with Kooki to take second position.

Bugerere XI Vs Kooki

Kyadondo had a single victory, 2-1 over Kooki and two loses (2-0 identically against Mawokota as well as Bugerere).

Mawokota’s captain Musa Kasimba attributed the qualification feat to early preparations, teamwork and self-belief.

“The qualification to the quarter final stage is not by accident. It was purely down to good preparations, excellent team work during the matches and belief that we can make it against all the odds” Kasimba disclosed.

Mawokota’s star players included Simon Tabu Oryem, Isaac Oforwith, Fazil Tumwine, Geofrey Oyaka, captain Kasimba, Mike Kintu, goalkeeper Shamran Kamya and the exciting teenager Elvis Ssekajugo.

Other quarterfinalists:

There are 6 quarterfinalists already determined going to the last group (Muganzirwazza) that kicks off on Wednesday, 13th January 2021.

Bulemeezi XI Vs Butambala. This match ended one all also watched by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

Mawogola XI Vs Bulemeezi. This game ended goal-less

Defending champions Bulemeezi and Mawogola made the grade from the Butikiro Group.

Pre-tournament favorites Busiro and Busujju qualified from Bulange group and the two latest teams from Masengere group (Mawokota and Bugerere).

Busiro XI Vs Kyaggwe

Busujju players in a talk session

Tuesday, January 12, 2021 will witness the official arrival for the four teams in the Muganzirwazza group; Gomba, Ssese, Kabula and Buddu.

The Masaza Cup tournament is an annual tournament organized by the Kingdom of Buganda.

It is bank-rolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation, UNDP, BBS Telefaina and CBS FM, among others.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament.

A host of talented players as Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Yassar Mugerwa, Robert Odongkara, Alex Kakuba, Brian Omony and many others have all played this tournament.