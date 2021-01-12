The Uganda Cranes are seeking to maximise the final week of preparations ahead of their first African Nations Championship game against Rwanda in Cameroon, says Coach Johnathan McKinstry.

The Cranes take on Amavubi on Monday January 18 in Doula aiming at getting maximum points in their opening game in Group C that also has Morocco and tournament debutants Togo.

“Energy in camp is good with everyone focused on maximising the final week of preparations with Uganda Cranes and being in peak condition for the 18th January,” read part of McKinstry’s tweet.

7 days remaining until we kick off our @CAF_Online #TotalCHAN2020 campaign against @AmavubiStars in Douala.



It will be the first time McKinstry takes on his former bosses since he was named Uganda Cranes coach.

Uganda has had good preparations so far both in Kampala and Cameroon where they won the Pre-Chan tournament that had hosts Cameroon, Niger and Zambia.