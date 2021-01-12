Uganda assistant referee Dick Okello has been appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) referees committee for the forthcoming 2021 Africa Nations Championship.

The committee confirmed 47 match officials including Video Assistant Referees (VAR) and they are picked from 31 countries in the continent.

There are Nineteen (19) centre referees, twenty (20) assistant referees and eight (8) video assistant referees were selected for the competition.

For the first time, there will be female referees for the men’s competition and these are centre referee Lydia Tafesse Abebe (Ethiopia) and assistant referees Bernadetta Kwimbira (Malawi), Mimisen Lyorhe (Nigeria) and Carine Atezambong Fomo (Cameroon).

According to the CAF Referees Committee, “the selection of the final group of referees was made on the basis of their physical and athletic skills, as well as their understanding of football including their ability to read the game.”

The 6th edition of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) is being held from 16 January to 7 February 2021 in Cameroon.

Here is the FULL LIST of appointed officials for the CHAN