Masaza Cup 2020 (Masengere Group):

Monday, 11th January 2021 Results

Match No. 25: Kooki 1-1 Bugerere

Kooki Bugerere Match No. 26: Mawokota 2-0 Kyadondo

Defender Mike Kintu scored two second half penalties as Mawokota beat Kyadondo 2-0 during a Masengere group game in the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, 11th January 2021.

Kintu’s penalties arose after fouls in the forbidden area by the Kyadondo defenders with a space of four minutes

The first of these penalties awarded by referee Henry Musisi was a foul on Geofrey Oyaka by James Mubezi in the 69th minute.

The second incident happened as Isaac Ofoyrwith was felled down by Jimmy Kiwanuka with 18 minutes left on the clock.

Kintu confidently slotted the ball past goalkeeper Aristoti Muyindo for the much deserved victory.

This win completed a hat-trick of victories for team Mawokota who had also recorded a similar result off Bugerere and a 2-1 win against Kooki.

The win was a life-line to Bugerere who progressed to the quarter finals alongside Mawokota.

Bugerere had earlier earned a point with the 1 all draw against Kooki during the early kick-off on Monday.

Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano executes a corner kick for Kooki. He missed a last minute gasp penalty to deny his side an eminent victory

Geofrey Gaganga gave Bugerere the lead before second half substitute Jacobs Othieno replied for Kooki with a powerful header off David Okecho’s in-swinging free-kick with 11 minutes to climax the game.

Kooki’s talisman Anthony Ssekidde Masikirano would have easily buried off the game in their favour but his 88th minute kick from penalty spot was thwarted by the cross bar.

After Monday’s clashes, Mawokota and Bugerere booked their slots to the quarter finals to join the defending champions Bulemeezi, Mawogola (Butikiro group) as well as Busiro and Busujju (Bulange group).

Meanwhile, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 is rest day and official arrival for the four teams in the Muganzirwazza group; Gomba, Ssese, Kabula and Buddu.

The Masaza Cup tournament is an annual tournament organized by the Kingdom of Buganda.

It is bank-rolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation, UNDP, BBS Telefaina and CBS FM, among others.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament.

Mawokota team that started against Kyadondo at FUFA Technical Centre. They won 2-0

Team Line Ups:

Mawokota XI: Shamran Kamya (GK-1), Douglas Oryee (14), Faizo Matovu (3), Mike Kintu (2), Arnold Odong (15), Musa Kasimba (6), Nicholas Jjonga (8), Simon Oryem Tabu (5), Isaac Ofoyrwith (11), Fazil Tumwine (9), Geofrey Oyaka (10)

Subs: Anthony Emojong (18), Denis Kasirye (12), Elvis Ssekajugo (14), Livingstone Jurua (13), Abasi Muluya (7)

Mawokota Ssaza team bench

Team officials:

Team manager: Innocent Ahimisibwe

Innocent Ahimisibwe Head coach : Richard Malinga

: Richard Malinga Assistant coach: Tonny Katamba

Tonny Katamba Official: Swaibu Kiyingi

Kyadondo XI Vs Mawokota. This jersey was borrowed after a colour clash

Team officials:

Kyadondo XI: Aristoti Muyindo (G.K – 1), James Mubezi (12), Herbert Abima (21), Jimmy Kiwanuka (6), Yuda Tadeo Dumba (2), Borris Onegi (14), Ali Mukiibi (7), Shion Badru Kayiza (13), Eric Wadribo (4), Kalvin Peter Emayu (10), Andrew Otim (15)

Subs: Hamza Lutaaya (18), Tonny Kyagaba (7), Henry Wamala (17), Innocent Atiku (11)

Team officials:

Team manager : David Kalibala

: David Kalibala Head coach : Joakim Mukungu

: Joakim Mukungu Assistant coach : Yusuf Senyonjo

: Yusuf Senyonjo Official: Oscar Mutebi

Match Officials:

Referee: Henry Musisi

Henry Musisi 1 st Assistant Referee : Richard Mugerwa

: Richard Mugerwa 2 nd Assistant Referee : Davies Wanyama

: Davies Wanyama Fourth official : Fred Ishaka

: Fred Ishaka Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Mark Ssonko Match Commissioner: Francis Bikeka

All Results in Masengere Group: