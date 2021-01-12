Masaza Cup 2020 (Quarter-finalists so far):

Butiro Group: Bulemeezi, Mawogola

Bulemeezi, Mawogola Bulange Group: Busiro, Busujju

Busiro, Busujju Masengere Group: Mawokota, Bugerere

Mawokota Ssaza football team head coach Richard Malinga strongly asserts that the preparations for the quarter finals of the Masaza Cup 2020 started immediately they attained qualification.

“After gaining qualification to the quarter finals, we have now switched attention, concentration and focus on the quarterfinals. The group stages are done and dusted and now we need to plan on how to face the opponents at the quarter final stage” Malinga, a former Uganda Cranes international disclosed.

Mawokota technical bench

Malinga has openly expressed the urge to continue poaching for raw young talented players that are energetic and determined to play their hearts out.

“We sought for young players because of the demands of this tournament. They are passionate and willing to give 100 percent” he added.

For starters, Mawokota topped the Masengere group with the maximum 9 points with three wins out of three games played.

Mawokota team that started against Kyadondo at FUFA Technical Centre. They won 2-0

Winners of the Masaza Cup thrice, Mawokota condemned Bugerere (2-0), Kooki (2-1) and 2-0 over Kyadondo to topple the group, recording 6 goals scored and one conceded goalkeeper Shamran Kamya.

Second placed Bugerere finished with four points to book the second place for the last eight stage.

Under head coach Andrew Ssali and assistant Hamidu Gitta, Bugerere edged Kyadondo 2-1 win and the latest point earned from the 1 all draw with Kooki.

Mawokota will face the second placed team from Muganzirwazza group that has Buddu, Gomba, Ssese and Kabula.

Worthy to add; Bugerere faces the winner of the aforementioned group.

Mawokota Ssaza’s Isaac Ofoyrwith kicks the ball. He was one of the key players for the team

Other quarterfinalists:

The tournament defending champions Bulemeezi and Mawogola qualified from the Butikiro Group.

Busiro and Busujju made the grade from Bulange group with Mawokota and Bugerere the two latest teams from Masengere group.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, four teams in Muganzirwazza group (Gomba, Kabula, Ssese and Buddu) arrive at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Masaza Cup tournament is an annual tournament organized by the Kingdom of Buganda.

It is bank-rolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation, UNDP, BBS Telefaina and CBS FM, among others.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament.

Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Yassar Mugerwa, Robert Odongkara, Alex Kakuba, Brian Omony and others are some of the graduates from this tournament.

All Masengere Group Results: