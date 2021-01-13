If there is a player who dons national team colours with a lot of pride, it’s Tony Drileba.

After missing the first week of Silverbacks training this year, the shooting guard rejoined the group this week at the Africa Bible University in Lubowa.

“I have been out a bit, am just getting back now but it feels good,” Drilleba said on his return.

“Any session missed of course there is always a lot that you miss. So, being away for a whole week, I missed quite a lot but fortunately have a very good team around (and) it is going to help me catch up,” he added.

Tonny Drileba tries to stop Anass El Moussaoui quick transition during the qualifiers game between Uganda and Morocco Credit: FIBA

The Silverbacks are preparing for the second window of the AfroBasket 2021 Qualifiers that will be played from February 19-21.

Drileba uploaded FUBA for being able to keep the team active and says the work ethic hasn’t changed.

“I think considering the circumstances, the Federation has done as much as possibly can to keep us playing, keep us together and keep us working so the four days a week are quite good considering the situation we are in right now.

“I’m just glad to be back. The team is working really hard and everyone out there, just keep supporting us until we achieve our goals of making it to Afrobasket.”

The Silverbacks, who currently sit second in Group E, need to finish among the top three to qualify for Afrobasket.