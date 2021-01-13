Masaza Cup 2020 (Muganzirwazza Group): Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

Match No. 27 : Buddu 3-0 Ssese

: Buddu Ssese Match No. 28: Gomba 4-0 Kabula

Towering striker Frank Sebuufu scored a brace during Buddu’s 3-0 win against islanders Ssese in the opener of the Muganzirwazza group of the 2020 Masaza Cup at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Sebuufu’s opener arrived after 41 minutes to break the resilience of Ssese.

The goal was a well tapped in effort inside the goal area after great donkey work by the enterprising Titus Ssematimba.

A couple of minutes after the opener, Ssese were rewarded a penalty by referee Lucky Kasalirwe following a foul by Buddu captain and goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja.

Emmanuel Mwesigwa of Buddu vies for the ball with Ssese captain Ben Kenedy Kirembeka

The resultant kick from the penalty spot by the left footed Ivan Bukenya was saved by Yawe after diving to his right to thwart the effort.

Emmanuel Mwesigwa got their second on the day following a solo effort with an energetic run from their own half.

Sebuufu put the game to bed with the third goal, his second on the rainy evening after a cleverly chip over the advancing goalkeeper Fred Bukenya.

During the second game played later on Wednesday, record champions of the Masaza Cup Gomba overcame Kabule 4-0 to go aloft of the table standings in Muganzirwazza group.

Buddu XI Vs Ssese

Team Line Ups:

Buddu XI: Farouk Yawe Sebanja (G.K – 18), Edward Namasa (4), Stephen Muwawu (3), Angello Kizza (15), Sharif Ssengendo (5), Marvin Kavuma (7), Fahad Nsamba (8), Miisi Diego Semugera (6),Titus Ssematimba (10), Emmanuel Mwesigwa (9), Frank Sebuufu (14)

Substitutes: Obbo Kibuule (1), Farouk Ssekayi (11), Joseph Kayondo (2)

Team Officials:

Team manager : Joseph Lutaaya

: Joseph Lutaaya Head coach : Micheal Skills Lukyamuzi

: Micheal Skills Lukyamuzi Assistant coach : Twaha Miiro

: Twaha Miiro Official: Rose Muwonge

Ssese XI Vs Buddu

Ssese XI: Fred Bukenya (G.K-1), Alex Nsubuga (12), Ivan Bukenya (11), Jerome Anyama (4), Ashiraf Masiga (13), Mubaraka Masereka (8), Ben Kenedy Kirembeka (10), Rashid Wasswa Kamoga (6), Francis Mukasa (9), Lawrence Kambugu (7), Denis Kalanzi (5)

Substitutes: Moses Okwera (2), Frank Bomboka (3), Edrisa Walusimbi (14), Nicholas Sunday Kaweesa (15), George Ssemakula (18)

Team officials:

Team manager : Daniel Mwanje

: Daniel Mwanje Head coach: Hamidu Kibirango

Hamidu Kibirango Assistant coach : Peter Nsibuka

: Peter Nsibuka Official: Samuel Kwesiga

Match official:

Centre Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe

Lucky Kasalirwe Assistant Referee 1 : Samuel Mbabali

: Samuel Mbabali Assistant Referee 2: Godfrey Lukwago

Godfrey Lukwago Fourth official: Moses Lubowa

Moses Lubowa Assessor: Mark Ssonko

Mark Ssonko Match Commissioner: Francis Kitata