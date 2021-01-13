Masaza Cup 2020 (Muganzirwazza Group): Wednesday, January 13, 2021:
- Match No. 27: Buddu 3-0 Ssese
- Match No. 28: Gomba 4-0 Kabula
Towering striker Frank Sebuufu scored a brace during Buddu’s 3-0 win against islanders Ssese in the opener of the Muganzirwazza group of the 2020 Masaza Cup at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.
Sebuufu’s opener arrived after 41 minutes to break the resilience of Ssese.
The goal was a well tapped in effort inside the goal area after great donkey work by the enterprising Titus Ssematimba.
A couple of minutes after the opener, Ssese were rewarded a penalty by referee Lucky Kasalirwe following a foul by Buddu captain and goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja.
The resultant kick from the penalty spot by the left footed Ivan Bukenya was saved by Yawe after diving to his right to thwart the effort.
Emmanuel Mwesigwa got their second on the day following a solo effort with an energetic run from their own half.
Sebuufu put the game to bed with the third goal, his second on the rainy evening after a cleverly chip over the advancing goalkeeper Fred Bukenya.
During the second game played later on Wednesday, record champions of the Masaza Cup Gomba overcame Kabule 4-0 to go aloft of the table standings in Muganzirwazza group.
Team Line Ups:
Buddu XI: Farouk Yawe Sebanja (G.K – 18), Edward Namasa (4), Stephen Muwawu (3), Angello Kizza (15), Sharif Ssengendo (5), Marvin Kavuma (7), Fahad Nsamba (8), Miisi Diego Semugera (6),Titus Ssematimba (10), Emmanuel Mwesigwa (9), Frank Sebuufu (14)
Substitutes: Obbo Kibuule (1), Farouk Ssekayi (11), Joseph Kayondo (2)
Team Officials:
- Team manager: Joseph Lutaaya
- Head coach: Micheal Skills Lukyamuzi
- Assistant coach: Twaha Miiro
- Official: Rose Muwonge
Ssese XI: Fred Bukenya (G.K-1), Alex Nsubuga (12), Ivan Bukenya (11), Jerome Anyama (4), Ashiraf Masiga (13), Mubaraka Masereka (8), Ben Kenedy Kirembeka (10), Rashid Wasswa Kamoga (6), Francis Mukasa (9), Lawrence Kambugu (7), Denis Kalanzi (5)
Substitutes: Moses Okwera (2), Frank Bomboka (3), Edrisa Walusimbi (14), Nicholas Sunday Kaweesa (15), George Ssemakula (18)
Team officials:
- Team manager: Daniel Mwanje
- Head coach: Hamidu Kibirango
- Assistant coach: Peter Nsibuka
- Official: Samuel Kwesiga
Match official:
- Centre Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Assistant Referee 1: Samuel Mbabali
- Assistant Referee 2: Godfrey Lukwago
- Fourth official: Moses Lubowa
- Assessor: Mark Ssonko
- Match Commissioner: Francis Kitata