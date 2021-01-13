Masaza Cup 2020 (Muganzirwazza Group):

Wednesday, January 13, 2021:

Buddu Vs Ssese (12 PM)

Gomba Vs Kabula (3 PM)

The last group of the Masaza Cup 2020 tournament (Muganzirwazza) kicks off on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The first match of the double header will see Buddu play islanders Ssese at noon.

Record champions Gomba will then take to the field of play against Kabula at 3 PM.

All the four teams arrived at the center on Tuesday, 12th January 2021 with Buddu the early birds.

Buddu player being measured the temperature

Kabula player being fumigated

Ssese and Kabula followed suit before Gomba came late in the night.

Buddu, Ssese and Kabula had a feel of the astro turf at Njeru on Tuesday evening.

“Buddu has come for the trophy. We had excellent preparations right from the time we have been training at Masaka Recreational Stadium with a number of friendly matches before we got closer to Njeru in the closing days” Michael “Skills” Lukyamuzi, Buddu head coach disclosed.

Michael Lukyamuzi, Buddu Head Coach

Buddu captain Farouk Yawe Ssebanja

Some of Buddu’s star players include striker Frank Ssebuffu, Titus Ssematimba and goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja, among others.

Like Buddu, Ssese and Kabula also had light training sessions on the Njeru playing surfaces before the teams were officially inducted by the tournament officials.

Gomba had a torrid time to depart from their home base in Kabulasoke to Njeru, but eventually arrived by midnight.

The four time record Masaza Cup winners checked in at the Njeru hostels and had a light training session on Wednesday morning to recover their bodies.

Buddu players training at the FUFA Technical Center on Tuesday evening

Two teams will qualify from Muganzirwazza group to join the other six teams that already made the grade to the last eight.

Bulemeezi and Mawogola qualified from Butikiro, Busiro and Busujju (Bulange) with the latest successful teams being three time champions Mawokota and Bugerere.

Players who have played in the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (U-20, U-23 and Uganda Cranes) are not allowed to play in this tournament bankrolled by Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, UNAIDS and the Nabagereka Development Foundation.

The quarter finals will be played on 18th and 19th January 2021 with the semi-finals coming on 21st January 2021.

The grand finale shall come on Saturday, 23rd January 2021 with the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II in attendance.

Bulemeezi is the reigning champion.

Ssingo are the defending champions.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: