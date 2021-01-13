KIU Basketball unveilled a new board last week.

Mark Ssali, a renowned sports journalist and former national team player, Laman Napio Masaba, a banker and risk consultant as well as Alex Busingye, a communications aficionado and owner of NileValley Communications were the three unveiled on Friday.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Nasser Sserunjogi, the club president, said the decision to structure the club was long overdue and the timing was just right.

“It’s something as a president I have thought of for quite some time and I realised that the time should be now because it’s an idea I have had for the last two-three years. The Covid-19 period gave me a chance to sit back reflect because we didn’t have basketball activities so I had a lot of time on me to think about this and to try to engage the different people that we have brought on board. I think the timing is right.

“As KIU Basketball Program we realised that in order to grow the basketball program we need to make some structural changes, some organisational changes and I thought we need to create a board of directors and have a management team to run the two clubs (KIU Titans and KIU Rangers).”

Sserunjogi outlined the targets for the clubs after setting up structures.

“The immediate target is to put in place all organisational structures that we want and once we have all that we need to compete on court. I can’t guarantee that we will win a championship but what I can say is that we shall be able to compete favourably with the best teams in the country.”