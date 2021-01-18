Masaza Cup 2020:

Quarter-final 1 : Mawogola 0-1 Busiro

Quarter final 2: Busujju 1-3 Bulemeezi

Tuesday, January 19, 2021:

Quarter final 3: Gomba Vs Bugerere ( 12 PM )

Quarter final 4: Mawokota Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Busiro became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals at the on-going Masaza Cup 2020 tournament in Njeru, Buikwe district.

The 2019 losing finalists overcame Mawogola 1-0 in a rain marred duel played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Monday, 18th January 2021.

Forward Malida Kuteesa scored the priceless goal in the closing minutes of the opening half.

Kuteesa was well positioned to tap home inside the penalty area off Gerald Ogwet’s cut back from the right.

Before this decisive moment, Kuteesa had missed close to 10 minutes of action as he was been treated outside the field of play with a head injury.

Upon return with a bandaged head, he tapped home the match winner past goalkeeper Michael Lutaaya, who was limping throughout the match.

The second half was characterized by rains but nonetheless, action continued.

Mawogola came close to finding the equalizer but forwards Musa Tushemereriwe, Isaaya Sabiiti, John Ssekyaaya and Alex Mutebi did not optimally utilize their chances.

Simon Ddungu’s coached outfit also had a penalty appeal turned down by the referee Nasser Muhammed.

Busiro’s poster-boy Arafat Usama was kept at bay and did not make any impact throughout the match.

Ronald Lukungu, head coach of Busiro hailed the mentality of his charges for the feat achieved.

“We played gallantly and I salute the players. Now, focus will turn to the semi-finals and planning starts immediately” Lukungu stated.

Meanwhile, defending champions Bulemeezi also joined Busiro in the semi-final stage.

Bulemeezi, who are coached by Simon Peter Mugerwa had an easy ride over Busujju, winning 3-1 during the second quarter final.

Action in the quarter finals continues on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 with the final two matches.

Record champions Gomba play Bugerere in the early kick off at noon before the second game on the day when Mawokota shall square up with Buddu.

The semi-finals will be held on Thursday, 21st January 2021 before the final match on Saturday, 23rd January 2021.

Team Line Ups:

Mawogola XI: Michael Lutaaya (G.K), Ahmed Ntege, Daniel Bakaki, Raymon Othieno, Adrian Sserugo, Isaac Bakole, Aaron Okoth, John Ssekyaaya, Isaaya Sabiiti, Musa Tushemereriwe, Alex Mutebi

Substitutes: Anthony Male, Paddy Ochola, Herbert Kibirango

Officials:

Team manager : Edison Kachumitana

Head coach: Simon Ddungu

Assistant coach : Jamadah Magasi

Official: Dalausi Jjumba

Busiro XI: Adadi Mutumba (GK), Edward Disty Mubiru, Razak Best Mumbere, Brian Kasule, Robert Ssentongo, Badru Kabanda, Arafat Usama, Rogers Adriko, Gerald Ogwet, Malida Kuteesa, Julius Kazibwe Magu

Substitutes: Paul Wasswa, Ivan Ssemwanga, Juma Kirabira, Anobil Mustapha

Team officials:

Team manager: Thomas Moore Mujuzi

Head coach : Ronald Lukungu

Assistant coach : Bright Tadeo Nyanzi

Official: Sarah Nanyonjo

Match officials: