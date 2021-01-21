Masaza Cup 2020 (Semi-finals) – Thursday, January 21, 2021

Busiro Vs Gomba (12 PM)

Bulemeezi Vs Buddu (3 PM)

*At FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

Many a time football contests could be unpredictable especially when there is a thin line that separates the competing teams in the box.

Masaza Cup defending champions Bulemeezi and traditional giants Buddu square up in the second of the two semi-final matches lined up on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Coming to this match, both sides are unbeaten with impressive displays and performances throughout the group stages and the respective quarter final clashes.

Coached by Simon Peter Mugerwa, Bulemeezi, 3-1 winners over Busujju in their quarter finals will approach this semi-final duel with the due maturity it deserves as confessed by the CAF “C” licensed tactician.

“We have come from far. Every game means a lot for us. We need to apply maturity in the contest against Buddu because we target that final slot, as we look forward a successful title defence” Mugerwa disclosed.

Bulemeezi players and officials celebrate their quarter final victory over Busujju. Bulemeezi won 3-1

John Ben Nakibinge, Hakiramu Muzanyi, Gabriel Eragu, Thomas Kakaire are some of the important players for Bulemeezi.

On the other hand, Buddu’s German trained coach Michael Skills Lukyamuzi will assemble a familiar side like he has done for the previous games.

Lukyamuzi’s side who were second behind Gomba in Muganzirwazza and shown character when they beat Mawokota 2-0 in the quarter final clash.

Michael Lukyamuzi, Buddu Head Coach

Lukyamuzi is unfazed by Bulemeezi’s defending champion tag since the prime objective is to qualify for the finals and lift the trophy.

“We are determined to qualify for the finals and lift the trophy. Buddu is not bothered at all about Bulemeezi being the defending champions” Lukyamuzi stated.

Buddu welcomes back towering striker Frank Sebuufu who had limped out of the last group game against Gomba with a twisted knee.

Buddu players celebrate their qualification to the semi-finals after condemning Mawokota 2-0 in the quarter-finals

Other players of substance will be hardworking midfielder Fahad Nsamba, Angello Kizza, captain and first choice goalkeeper Farouk Yawe Ssebanja, Miisi Diego Semugera, Titus Ssematimba, Gideon Odongo, Marvin Kavuma, Sharif “Diao” Ssengendo, as well as the youngsters Jovan Mawejje and Farouk Ssekayi among others.

Buddu team captain and first choice goalkeeper remains a key pillar for the team

The first semi-final clash at noon will be between the losing finalists in 2019 Busiro and the four time record Masaza Cup champions Gomba.

Airtel Uganda is the platinum sponsor of this annual championship.

Other sponsors include; Centenary Bank, Kande Poultry Farm, Nabagereka Development Foundation and UNAIDS.

Gomba are the record champions of the tournament with 4 titles to their name, followed by Mawokota.

The date and venue for the final game remains undisclosed at large.

