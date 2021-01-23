Uganda left the pitch disappointed on Friday after suffering defeat to Togo at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) but Saidi Kyeyune walked away with his head high.

The midfielder scored an absolute pile-driver from outside the box with his right foot as Uganda lost 2-1 to Togo.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Kyeyune who plies his trade with URA FC stated that this the best goal in his football career.

“Definitely it is the best in my career. I have watched the video and it was a good goal,” said an excited Kyeyune.

The midfielder revealed that he has always tried shooting from far and luckily, he got it right this time.

“Personally, I know my ability as a player. I can shoot from long range, so when the opportunity came, I made the attempt to go for it.”

He confesses that the shooting came as an instinct and when he received the pass from Shafik Kagimu, he had already figured out on what to do.

“When I received the ball, something inside me told me to shoot. It seemed very far and would have opted to pass to the next player but I decided to shoot.”

Uganda has scored only nine goals in 14 games at CHAN. The Cranes will return to action on Tuesday against Morocco.