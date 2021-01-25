Uganda U-20 National Team has learnt their opponents at the forthcoming Africa U20 Cup of Nations. This follows the draw that was held on Monday in Cameroon.

The Hippos have been pitted against hosts Mauritania in group A. The other teams in the group are Cameroon and Mozambique.

This is the first time that Uganda will feature at this tournament having emerged winners of the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers in Tanzania last year.

Group B has Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Namibia and the Central African Republic while the third group (Group C) will have Ghana, Tanzania, Gambia and Morocco.

It should be noted that the biennial tournament has been expanded to accommodate 12 teams this year from 8.

The 2021 edition will be played between February 14th and March 6th.

Uganda Hippos are currently in camp with a provisional squad of 38 players summoned last week.