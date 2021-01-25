Uganda U-20 national team head coach Morley Byekwaso has reduced on the number of the players in camp ahead of the AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania.

Seven players have been trimmed from the team that is currently camped at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi, Kampala.

These are; Ronald Kiberu (Synergy), Umar Lutalo (Aspire Academy), Samuel Moses Kitaka (Loughborough University-UK), Lotanna Obi Obedi (Big Talent), Emmanuel Mukisa (Kataka), Swamadu Okur (Kataka) and Opio Odong (Luzira) have been released from camp.

We have training for over 4 days and we had to reduce the number of players in the squad. All the players we summoned are good but we depended so much on their fitness levels. I am impressed by the players’ attitude during training. We had no choice but they are still in our setup fortunately they may be summoned yet again. We shall select the final 25 who will travel for AFCON in a few days from now. Morley Byekwaso, Uganda U-20 Head coach

Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC) and Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC) will join the rest of the players depending on the fate of Uganda Cranes in CHAN Tournament.

The opponents that will play Uganda Hippos in AFCON will be identified after the draws that will be held on Monday 25th January 2021.

Uganda Hippos won the 2020 CECAFA U-20 championship in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Meanwhile, the Hippos will have a practice match on Wednesday 27th January against KCCA FC at the MTN Omondi Stadium Lugogo.

Uganda is in group A alongside host Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique.

Current players in camp.

Goalkeepers: Jack Komakech (Ascent Soccer Academy , Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa), Daniel Ochama (Boro Boro Super Sport FC),

Defenders: Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA), Joseph Kafumbe (KCCA), Robert Kitabalwa (Vipers SC), James Begisa Penz (UPDF FC), Simon Baligeya (Kibuli SS), Richard Bbosa (Express FC).

Midfielders: Isma Mugulusi (Busoga United), Najib Yiga (Vipers), Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Alou John Kokas (URA), Ivan Eyamu (Mbarara City), Andrew Kawooya ( KCCA), Ivan Asaba (Vipers), Davis Ssekajja (Bright Stars), Faisal Wabyoona (Big Talent Soccer Academy).

Fowards: Ivan Bogere (Proline), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA), Derrick Kakooza (Police FC), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Joseph Kizza Bukenya (KCCA), Raymond Onyai (Mbarara City), Ashiraf Mulindi (Kataka), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline)