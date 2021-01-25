Uganda Cranes must beat Morocco in their last group C game to stand a chance of playing at the CHAN 2020 quarter finals, a task so huge but not impossible according to Johnathan McKinstry.

The Cranes gaffer saw his side labour to a goalless draw against Rwanda on day one and then suffered a 2-1 loss to Togo in their second game but hopes fortunes can change against the defending champions who equally need points from the game to continue their title defence.

“We are into the last 48 hours before we play Morocco. We are looking to create that cup final mentality,” McKinstry told the Media in Doula, Cameroon. “We need to go out and play the game. There is no next game at the moment. This is a cup final,” he added.

“We shall have a couple of new things because Morocco, they bring different challenges. We have asked the players to put in more effort, work rate and intelligence like they did in the second half against Togo.

We have told them there is no Quarterfinal for the team until they play and get a result the game against Morocco. We want to write a story for ourselves, for the country and everyone back home. The odds are against us but we believe it is possible. Johnathan McKinstry

Despite playing at five successive Chan tournaments, Uganda has never played beyond the group stages of the competition for players plying their trade in their respective domestic leagues.

In addition, The Cranes only victory in 14 matches was in 2014 against Burkina Faso.