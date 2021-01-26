Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry has made four changes in the starting lineup that will take on Morocco in the must-win game.

The four changes from the previous game (2-1 loss to Togo) include Paul Mbowa, Tonny Mawejje, Muhammad Shaban, and Joackim Ojera.

Mbowa who scored an own goal in the game against Togo is relegated to the bench and his slot is taken by captain Halid Lwaliwa.

Lwaliwa will be playing his first game at the tournament after missing the previous two through injury.

Saidi Kyeyune who scored arguably the goal of the tournament has been rewarded with a slot into the starting team.

The URA midfielder came on as a second substitute against Togo and was one of the best performers for Uganda. He replaces Mawejje who captained the team in the last game.

Viane Ssekajugo who also came off the bench against Togo starts ahead of Ojera.

The final change sees Brian Aheebwa make his first start for the National Team. The burly forward has come off the bench in the last two games.

He comes as a direct replacement for Shaban who did not perform well in the previous game.

Charles Lukwago maintains his slot in goal with Dennis Iguma and Musitafa Mujjuzi completing the backline.

Kyeyune will join his teammate at URA FC and Bright Anukani in the three-man midfield.

Aheebwa on the other hand will join Ssekajugo upfront in the search for goals with Ibrahim Orit joining completing the attacking force.

Uganda needs at least a win to advance to the quarterfinal stage. The Cranes have one point in two games.

Morocco who are the defending Champions come into this game top of the log in Group C on 4 points, closely followed by Togo on 3 while Rwanda have 2 points.

Uganda Cranes Starting XI: Charles Lukwago (GK), Denis Iguma , Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa (C), Mustafa Mujjuzi, Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune, Bright Anukani, Ibrahim Orit, Viane Ssekajugo, and Brian Aheebwa