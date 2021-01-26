Davis Karashani batting during a practice match Credit: John Batanudde

We are starting to lose track of how many comebacks he has made but Davis Karashani is again in contention for a place in the Cricket Cranes side.

Karashani last featured for the Cricket Cranes in 2017 when he captained the side during the World Cricket League held in Kampala. The hosts, Uganda, were very poor at the tournament finishing 5th in a six-nation even.

Since then, Karashani took a break from the game to focus on his law degree at Makerere University and with the University in recess, the former Cricket Cranes captain has had an opportunity to work with new head coach Lawrence Mahatlane.

When he was asked about his comeback, Karashani explained; “I have never retired from the national team, I had to take a break and focus on my studies for some time.

“I decided to use this break to play some cricket but also help the guys training get some great competition.”

Davis Karashani Credit: John Batanudde

The new coach has also certainly made an impression on him as well.

Coach Lawrence Mahatlane will definitely take the Cricket Cranes to the next level. He is a coach who understands what needs to be done to take us to the next level. He came five years late for this team but the future is very bright. Davis Karashani

Mahatlane has been impressed by the shift put in by experienced guys in the squad as they compete with the young players. His team selection model depends giving everyone a chance before he can come up with his final squad.

There is a proposed warm-up tour to Namibia and it will be interesting to see if Davis Karashani is among the travellers.