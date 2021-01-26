Last year, there was no competitive basketball played in the country because of COVID-19. A ban on sports was imposed by the government in March with just one week away from the start of the National Basketball League.

FUBA temporarily suspended the league tip-off but after three months, the basketball governing announced it wouldn’t be possible for the league to be organized in 2020. Even when sport was given the green light to resume, competitive basketball could be organized locally.

However, this year, the federation is positive the league will go ahead as they have been engaging clubs across all divisions on how the league(s) should be organised in the new normal.

“It has been positive. We have been engaging clubs about the start of the league and the response has been really good,” Hudson Ssegamwenge, the federation General Secretary and VP Administration told Kawowo Sports.

While an activity calendar was released a few weeks ago, Ssegamwenge could not speak with certainty that the league will tip-off on February 26 as per the calendar.

“We have been discussing with club managers about the start of the season and there has been a lot of progress.

“We are discussing the details of testing players, league format, competition rules that take covid into account, and then we can look at player transfers and registration.

“Once we have done that, we will make the fixtures.”