Uganda Cranes are aware that nothing but maximum points off defending champions Morocco when the two face off in a Group C matchday three game of the ongoing Total Africa Nations Championship.

The clash at Stade de la Reunification in Doula has a blockbuster written all over as both sides need it to reach the quarterfinals.

Morocco started the campaign on a light note beating Togo 1-0 but were held to a goalless draw with Rwanda which leaves them needing at least a point off Cranes to continue their journey of title defence.

Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes coach Credit: FUFA

On the other hand, Uganda drew with Rwanda on matchday one but lost 2-1 to Togo and thus need victory to break their quarterfinal jinx.

“We can beat Morocco by correcting our mistakes,” Uganda Cranes Coach Johnathan McKinstry said.

“We will certainly have opportunities, the game will be open, and we can hurt them.”

2018 CHAN top scorer Ayoub El Kaabi is part of the provisional team for Morocco. El Kaabi Credit: GOAL.COM

Meanwhile, his counterpart Houcine Ammouta has vested his hopes in striker Ayoub El Kaabi, top scorer in 2018 who is yet to score in the tournament.

“He’s an important player for us. He might be off form, but I have no doubt that he can make the difference in big games,” the Moroccan coach said.

Match Facts

This will be the second meeting at Chan between the two sides – Morocco winning 3-1 against Uganda in 2014 to deny them a chance to get past the group stages.

The Cranes will draw inspiration from the 1978 Afcon finals in Ghana when Uganda beat the Atlas Lions 3-0 and the 1-0 win LG Cup in 2011.

How will Uganda line-up?

Uganda Cranes celebrate Kyeyune’s goal against Togo Credit: CAF MEDIA

Halid Lwaliwa could get his first appearance after missing the first two games through a knock while Milton Karisa remains a doubt.

Unconfirmed reports from the camp also reveal that Tonny Mawejje and Ben Ocen are also out due to injuries.

Following his impressive show against Togo, Said Kyeyune could start and is Brian Aheebwa who is yet to start a game despite his club form.

Probable Line-up

Charles Lukwago (GK), Denis Iguma, Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa ©, Mustafa Mujuzi, Shafik Kagimu, Said Kyeyune, Bright Anukani, Brian Aheebwa, Ibrahim Orit and Joachim Ojera.