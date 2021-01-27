Last week, Kawowo Sports reported Muzamir Mutyaba was on the verge of joining Express Football Club.

And today, Express has finally announced the signing of the attacking midfielder on a one year deal.

Mutyaba joins the Red Eagles as a free agent having been laid off by KCCA Football Club during the off-season.

Muzamir Mutyaba | Credit: Express FC Media

“First of all, I would like to thank the management of the club for making this happen,” Mutyaba told the club website.

“Yes, I had many options on the table but none fitted the bill to my satisfaction. I join a club that has a lot of ambition, good organization, and great players therefore I couldn’t have made a better decision,” he added.

Mutyaba is expected to bolster the creative department as Mukwano Gw’abangi pursues the elusive Uganda Premier League title.

He finds Express in sixth place in the league table with 8 points from four matches. The league is expected to resume in February.