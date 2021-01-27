Togo 2-3 Rwanda

Vincent Mashami has guided the Rwanda Amavubi to the quarter finals of the Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship after a 3-2 come from behind win against Togo.

The former deputy to now Uganda Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry saw his side score through Olivier Niyonzima and veterans Jacques Tuyisenge and Ernest Sugira.

Richard Nane and Bilal Akoro scored for the Togo side that headed into the game second on the Group C standings.

Needing victory to qualify, Amavubi went down in the 38th minute when Nane scored his second goal of the tournament to put Togo in the lead.

Rwanda celebrate goal against Togo Credit: CAF

Niyonzima drew the Amavubi level at the death of half time but Akoro restored the Hawks lead in the 58th minute.

Tuyisenge restored parity for Rwanda two minutes later before Sugira, the 2016 hero when the team reached the same stage scored the winner in the 66th minute.

Rwanda finishes the group stage games with five points in second place only two behind leaders Morocco who crashed Uganda 5-2 in Doula.