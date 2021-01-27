Wakiso Giants has released five players with just five games into the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season.

The list is headlined by forward Karim Ndugwa who had renewed his contract with the Purple Sharks barely seven months ago.

Ndugwa was the club’s second top scorer last season with five league goals.

Gadafi Wahab Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

Midfielder Gadaffi Wahab who joined the side in January last year from Onduparaka has also been shown the exit door. Wahab had scored just a single goal for the club in eight outings.

Ivan Ssebuguzi, Osman Miraji and goalkeeper Emmanuel Katende are the other players who have to look for new clubs.

Wakiso Giants have not registered a win thus far in their second top-flight season, drawing all their five league matches. They currently lie 10th in the 16 team log, with five points.

The league is expected to resume early February.