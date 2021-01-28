Motherwell Football Club claimed all three points with a comeback 2-1 victory at Ross County in the Scottish Premier League on Wednesday.

Oli Shaw’s first-half opener gave Ross Country the lead at the interval but Motherwell rallied in the second half to secure the win thanks to goals from Devante Cole and Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi.

Ross Country took the lead in the 14th minute of the game. Jermaine Hylton’s shot was parried by Liam Kelly into the path of Shaw, who had the easy chance to slot the ball home from close range.

After the break, Motherwell pushed for the equalizer and it came just six minutes in. Tony Watt’s shot at the edge of the box was parried by goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw into Cole’s path and the striker made no mistake.

Mugabi headed in Jake Carroll’s corner in the 72nd minute for the winner that lifted Motherwell to 10th in the table standings, leapfrogging Ross County.

The Ugandan international expressed his delight after securing the “important three points”.

“[It was] an important three points that we needed. We fought for each other and got what we deserved,” he said.

Motherwell will be home to Dundee United in their next fixture on February 3.