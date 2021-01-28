Former Uganda Cranes forward Noordin Juuko has cautioned budding footballers on key pertinent life decisions that will mold them into responsible citizens especially in their aftermath of their active service.

Juuko has encouraged the youngsters to be very hardworking, consider education and make intelligent decisions that will boost their respective careers.

Noordin Juuko

“Football is played by hard working persons. Therefore, the young upcoming footballers should be ready to sacrifice all that they have to have successful careers” Juuko disclosed.

Juuko encourages many young people to remain focused in pursuing their education careers.

“There is life after sports. Therefore, the young people should be able to balance education with sports. So that they plan for life after sports” Juuko cautions.

Juuko is now retired and engaged in private business after a largely successful career for club as well as country.

Some of the old students at Nkumba Primary School. Juuko is on the extreme right

He hails from one of the country’s well known sporting families; the Juuko’s in Lyamutundwe village near Nkumba.

All the male siblings were talented footballers as Wahabu Juuko, Farouk Juuko, Isaac Juuko, Muzamiru Juuko and the young one; Murushid Juuko (currently at Express Football Club).

Noordin is the 5th born child of the 27 children from the large extensive family of Hajji Salim Juuko (deceased) and Fatuma Juuko Mukayooza.

Noordin Juuko was blessed with trickery on the ball and an odd eye for the back of the net

He played an instrumental role in the promotion of Entebbe Health Football Club from the lower ranks to the Uganda Premier League.

After a season, he was recruited by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) then moved to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and completed his career at Police.

He featured for the Uganda U-23 team as well as the senior side, Uganda Cranes.

He was part of the Uganda Cranes team that took part in the 1999 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup hosted by Rwanda.

In this very edition, Uganda Cranes lost 1-0 to Rwanda “B” in the quarterfinals.

Juuko himself had a colourful career at Nkumba Primary School before he was admitted to Kibuli Secondary School.

Some of the old students at Nkumba Primary School. Noordin Juuko is second from right

He completed his Advanced Level education at Iganga based Bukoyo Secondary School and was admitted to Nkumba University.

Some of the former footballers at Nkumba Primary School that he played with include; Farouk Juuko, Wahab Juuko, Patrick Wakale, Vicent Opolot, Arnold Ssimbwa, Spire Mukwanga (Goalkeeper) among others.

He sings special praise of the coaches that shaped him as the late Ronald Maloba (Entebbe Health), Sam Ssimbwa (Entebbe Health & KCCA), Salongo Vicent Kayizzi (Entebbe Health), Jackson Mayanja (URA), Hussein Kheri (KCCA), Late David Otti, Sadick Wassa (KCCA), Sam Timbe (URA, Police), Angelo Lonyesi (Police) and Deo Sserwadda (Police and URA) among others.

Noordin Juuko hails from the Balangira clan

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Noordin Juuko

Clan & Tribe: Balangira, Muganda

Parents: Hajji Salim Juuko (deceased) and Fatuma Juuko Mukayooz

Education: Nkumba Primary, Kibuli (S1-S5), Bukoyo SS – Iganga, Nkumba University

Football Career:

Clubs: Entebbe Health Football Club (Lower League & Uganda Premier League), Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA),Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Police

National Teams: Uganda U-23 (The Kobs), Uganda Cranes.

Coaches handled: Ronald Maloba (Entebbe Health), Sam Ssimbwa (Entebbe Health & Kampala Capital City Authority), Salongo Vicent Kayizzi (Entebbe Health), Jackson Mayanja (Uganda Revenue Authority), Hussein Kheri (Kampala Capital City Authority), David Otti, Sadick Wassa (Kampala Capital City Authority), Sam Timbe (Uganda Revenue Authority, Police), Angelo Lonyesi (Police), Deo Sserwadda (Police and Uganda Revenue Authority)