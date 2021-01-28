The Chief Magistrate at Buganda Road Court in Kampala, Miriam Okello has on Thursday sentenced Uganda Cranes cheerleader Jackson Ssewanyana alias Uncle Money to four years in jail after convicting him of manslaughter.

Ssewanyana together with Benson Ssenyonga were found guilty of leading a mob that lynched Siraje Hakim Tumusiime in 2019 in Kasubi on the outskirts of Kampala.

Both Ssewanyana and Ssenyonga were local leaders acting as Vice Chairman and Defence/Security Officer respectively in Kasubi, Zone IV but according to witnesses, the duo spearheaded the mob that descended on Tumusiime and beat him to death.

Tumusiime was a mechanic at Munaku-Lubya in Rubaga Division but he was lynched to death on grounds of stealing a phone.

Ssewanyana was initially arrested on 11th September and jailed at Old Kampala Police Station as investigations into the matter went on.

After a year and four months, he has been found guilty and will serve a four-year sentence in jail.

For long, Ssewanyana has been the main cheerleader of the Uganda Cranes often seen during games leading a brass band in supporting the national team.