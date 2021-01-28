Uganda Premier League Secretariat has rescheduled earlier postponed matches involving Vipers, Express, and MYDA.

The matches were postponed due to Vipers’ CAF Champions League engagements. The fixtures that were affected are Vipers vs. MYDA and Express vs. Vipers.

A communication sent out by the league secretariat indicates that the fixtures have been rescheduled for February 6 and February 9 respectively.