Uganda Premier League Secretariat has rescheduled earlier postponed matches involving Vipers, Express, and MYDA.
The matches were postponed due to Vipers’ CAF Champions League engagements. The fixtures that were affected are Vipers vs. MYDA and Express vs. Vipers.
A communication sent out by the league secretariat indicates that the fixtures have been rescheduled for February 6 and February 9 respectively.
The UPL Secretariat hereby reschedules earlier postponed Match #8 Vipers SC Vs
MYDA FC and Match #16 Express FC Vs Vipers SC as follows;
Saturday 6th February 2021 Vipers SC Vs MYDA FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-
Kitende@3:00pm.
Tuesday 9th February 2021 Express FC Vs Vipers SC, Betway Muteesa IIUPL Secretariat
Stadium-Wankulukuku @4:00pm.