Guinea and Zambia held on for stalemates against Tanzania and Namibia respectively to reach the last eight and complete the Total 2020 Africa Nations Championship quarter final line up.

Guinea held Taifa Stars of Tanzania to a 2-2 draw at Stade de Reunification, Doula to top the group with five points while Zambia held on to a goalless draw with Namibia.

The two countries join defending champions Morocco, Mali, Congo, Rwanda, Cameroon and DR Congo as teams to play in the quarter-finals.

There will be two days of resting with the competition returning on Saturday when Mali play Congo in Yaounde while DR Congo take on hosts Cameroon at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

On Sunday, Morocco will take on Zambia in Douala at the Reunification Stadium while Guinea and Rwanda clash at the Limbe Stadium.

Quarter Finals Line-up

Saturday January 30, 2021

Mali vs Congo – Yaounde

DR Congo vs Cameroon – Japoma stadium, Doula

Sunday January 31, 2021

Morocco Vs Zambia – Stade de Reunification, Doula

Guinea Vs Rwanda – Limbe stadium