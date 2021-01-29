Friendly Matches:

KCCA 2-3 Uganda Hippos

Uganda Hippos KCCA 3-4 Uganda Hippos

Saturday, 30th January 2021: Uganda Hippos Vs URA (MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – 9 AM)

The Uganda National U-20 side (Hippos) have intensified their training sessions in preparation for the AFCON U-20 finals that will be staged in Mauritania.

The juniors have so far played two friendly matches against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), winning both games.

First, the Hippos beat KCCA 3-2 during the first build up game on Wednesday and won 4-3 in the second match, two days later.

Both contests have been staged at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

During the first game, Ivan Bogere scored a brace and Najib Yiga got the other.

In the second match, the Hippos were 4-3 winners scoring through Richard Basangwa (2), Najib Yiga and Ivan Asaba.

KCCA’s three goals came from Moses Aliro, Sadat Anaku and a penalty kick by Herbert Achai.

On Saturday, 30th January 2021, the Hippos will face Sam Ssimbwa’s Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at Lugogo during a morning kick off match.

The Hippos, under head coach Morley Byekwaso are in the final rehearsals before departing for Tanzania where they will play in a pre-tournament build up engagement.

Byekwaso reasons that these build up matches have further helped to prepare the players physically and mentally.

“We have engaged in a number of build up matches against KCCA and shall play URA on Saturday. The essence is to prepare the players in various match situations, against different opponents as we on the technical team do the final touches on the team” Byekwaso clarified.

Byekwaso and his technical committee members still have the task to further reduce the number of players on the team.

It should be noted that two players Abdul-Azizi Kayondo and Bobosi Byaruhanga remain part of the team despite having traveled with the Uganda Cranes team for CHAN 2020 in Cameroon.

With the league still in recess, KCCA and URA are preparing for the resumption with these warm up games.