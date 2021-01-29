Uganda Hippos will face Tanzania and Namibia in a Mini Tournament as part of their preparations for the 2021 AFCON U20 Finals.

The Mini Tournament will run from February 1-10 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania prior to the continental event that will be played in Mauritania.

The Hippos will play against CECAFA Region Qualifiers runners-up Tanzania before facing COSAFA representatives Namibia.

Uganda Hippos XI that started against KCCA during a practice match at Lugogo Credit: FUFA

The team has so far been engaged in two practice matches against KCCA Football Club, winning both matches 3-2 and 4-3 respectively.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso is expected to name a 25-man squad on Sunday, January 31 and the team will travel to Tanzania on Monday, February 1 from where they will connect to Mauritania after the Mini Tournament.

Uganda Hippos head coach Morley Byekwaso talks to players during training Credit: FUFA

However, Hippos will play two more practice matches, against URA FC and Vipers SC on Saturday and Sunday respectively before leaving the country.

At the AFCON U20 Tournament, Uganda Hippos are in Group A alongside hosts Mauritania, Cameroon, and Mozambique. The tournament will be played from February 14 to March 6.