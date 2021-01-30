The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has restored Ahmad Ahmad to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency despite being handed a five year ban in November last year.

Ahmad was banned by FIFA for five years after he was found guilty of breaching several of its code of ethics.

However, he appealed the Caf decision at CAS and a preliminary ruling on Friday gave him opportunity to get back to his position as Caf president although he remains ineligible to stand for the presidency of Caf due in March 12.

“Due to a risk of irreparable harm for Mr Ahmad if the disciplinary sanction is maintained during the period prior to the Caf elections, the Cas panel has upheld the request to temporarily stay the effects of the [Fifa ban],” Cas said partly in a statement released on Friday.

Four candidates Jacques Anouma (Ivory Coast), Patrice Motsepe (South Africa), Augustin Senghor (Senegal), Ahmed Yahya (Mauritania) have been cleared to run for the Caf elections on 12 March and it remains to be seen whether Ahmad will earn the eligibility to run in a ruling expected on March 2.